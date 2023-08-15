The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS), Economic Assistance (EA) will be issuing Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to Nebraska households this week for school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the second half of the 2022-2023 school year period.

P-EBT is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food.

Nebraska families are eligible for School Children P-EBT benefits if:

• Students have been determined eligible for free or reduced-price school meals by application or directly certified through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Medicaid eligibility for the 2022-2023 school year;

• Students attend a school that has met the criteria for P-EBT eligibility by having a COVID-19 related absence, closure, or reduced attendance or hours for at least five consecutive days; and,

• Students with an eligible COVID-19 absence from school and can provide verification if needed.

• Eligible school children will receive $25 monthly for 1 to 5 absent days, $82 monthly for 6 to 15 absent days, or $139 monthly for 16 or more absent days during January 2023 through May 2023.

• Eligible homeschooled children will receive $139 monthly from August through April and $74 for May.

The issuance date for school children and homeschooled students P-EBT is Aug. 15, 2023.

Families with questions about P-EBT or think they may be eligible can contact DHHS.NebraskaPEBT@nebraska.gov or call 1-800-383-4278. Include the following information in the email: the parent’s name, Master Case Number, address, email address, phone number, child’s name, and child’s date of birth.