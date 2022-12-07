DHHS to distribute Summer P-EBT benefits this week

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Child and Family Services (CFS), Economic Assistance (EA) will be issuing Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to Nebraska households with school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2022-2023 school year and who temporarily lost access to meals at school due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and to children under the age of 6 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the 2022 summer period of May 31, 2022, through Aug. 13, 2022.

2022 Summer P-EBT benefits will be issued for children in childcare on Dec. 8, and school children on Dec. 13 for students in the Omaha Metro Area and Dec. 15 for students in the remainder of the state. P-EBT is a USDA program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food.

Families with questions about P-EBT can contact DHHS.NebraskaPEBT@nebraska.gov. Include the following information in the email: the parent’s name, Master Case Number, address, email address, phone number, child’s name, and child’s date of birth.