DHHS to Host Drive-Thru Career Fair July 31 in Fremont

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a drive-thru career fair July 31, from Noon to 2 p.m. at 1746 East 23rd Ave. N in Fremont.

DHHS is recruiting for customer-service oriented Social Services Worker and Social Services Worker Trainee positions.

Participants are asked to wear masks to the event, which will be socially distanced.

The starting pay rate is $14.89 per hour with an increase at six months to $17.05. Paid classroom training is included for these positions, lasting an average of 6-8 weeks, as well as opportunities for career advancement.

Eligibility Operations Workers support Nebraska families and are essential to the economic stability of our communities.

Teammates will be available to discuss and answer questions about open positions, DHHS benefits and the application process.

Those unable to attend the career fair can explore career opportunities with DHHS online at https://statejobs.nebraska.gov/.

