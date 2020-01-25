Alleecia McElroy has a constant friend in Jasmine.
And Jasmine has the ability to help save the little girl’s life.
Alleecia, who’s 8 years old and lives in Fremont, has Type 1 diabetes.
About two years ago, Alleecia’s family began working to raise the $15,000 needed to get her a Diabetes Alert Dog that can provide a warning if the girl’s blood sugar level goes too high or too low.
Fremont Cosmopolitan Club 100 and the Cosmopolitan’s international organization helped secure the last $2,000 needed.
A black Labrador retriever, named Jasmine, came in September 2019. Gentle and obedient, Jasmine has settled in with the family, who besides Alleecia include her siblings, Addy, 7, and Brenten, 2, and their parents, Jake and Amber.
Already, Jasmine has alerted family members more than once when Alleecia’s blood sugar levels were off target.
Alleecia was 6 years old when she was diagnosed with diabetes. At the time, she hadn’t been feeling well.
“We thought it was a cold and then she got really lethargic and couldn’t really stay awake,” her mom said.
Tests at Methodist Fremont Health hospital indicated Alleecia’s blood sugar level was over 500, which is very high, Amber said.
Alleecia was taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where she was diagnosed and stayed about five days.
She was placed on insulin and IV fluids. She remains on insulin and her blood sugar levels are checked. That’s important, because if these levels are too high it can cause lethargy and other problems. If it goes low, she can have seizures.
At night, the levels can drop very low which is dangerous when she’s sleeping. If her levels go too low, she can slip into a coma.
Previously, Amber said her daughter had a sensor, but a couple nights it said the child’s blood sugar levels were normal.
“We checked her just in case and she was actually well under 50, which is dangerous enough, but if she goes below, that’s when you have to send her to the hospital,” her mother said.
A coach at Alleecia’s school told her family about another child being helped by a diabetes alert dog.
With a superior sense of smell, diabetes alert dogs have an ability to sniff out high or low glucose and can alert their owners.
The McElroys completed a form with questions about Alleecia’s activities, personality, likes and dislikes. The questionnaire helped determine which dog would have the right temperament and energy level for Alleecia.
Jasmine came from the Diabetic Alert Dogs of America in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was in training for eight months. That included about six months of obedience training.
The McElroys provided samples of Alleecia’s saliva when her blood sugars were low and high. Those were used to train Jasmine to alert Alleecia and her family.
Last September, a trainer brought Jasmine to the McElroys’ home.
“The trainer came in with Jasmine and as soon as Jasmine came close to Alleecia, she alerted her and she happened to be high at that point,” Amber said. “Right off the bat, they had a very strong connection.”
The trainer, who stayed for two days, helped Jasmine transition to the McElroys’ home and helped Alleecia get comfortable giving commands to the dog.
Jasmine goes to stores, schools and even restaurants with Alleecia.
The dog accompanies Alleecia to Cedar Bluffs Elementary School as well. Jasmine lies down on a blanket by Alleecia’s desk. The dog even has a tag with her name on it by Alleecia’s desk.
“She (Jasmine) is considered one of the students,” Amber said.
At lunchtime, Jasmine sits on the cafeteria floor near Alleecia.
Alleecia is an active child, who enjoys sports. So during practices and games, the dog stays near Amber. Jasmine, who can catch the scent from as far as 15 feet away, places a paw on Amber’s lap if Alleecia’s blood sugar is high or low.
“At almost every volleyball game that she had last year, Jasmine alerted me at least one time,” Alleecia’s mom said.
If Alleecia’s blood sugar is high, she will need to take a big drink of water or — depending on how high it is — have an insulin injection in her pump. If her blood sugar is low, Alleecia needs to eat a snack or a sugary drink.
During volleyball, Alleecia’s blood sugar was often low, because she was active.
“I’d be running around, trying to hit the ball,” Alleecia said.
Jasmine has been a team player when it comes to blood sugar level detection.
“The very first volleyball game she had was a couple weeks before we got Jasmine and she had gone so low so fast that she had seizures and was in the hospital after the game,” her mom said. “But since we’ve had Jasmine, we haven’t had the lows that we had before.”
At night, if Alleecia’s blood sugars go too low, Jasmine will jump on her bed and lick her face.
“If I don’t wake up, she’ll bark and that will let my parents know that I’m low or high at night,” Alleecia said.
In December, Jasmine went with the family to Minnesota for a doctor’s appointment for Alleecia’s sister. Jasmine stayed in the hotel room with the family.
Amber noted that having Jasmine is almost like having an extra child.
“She goes everywhere with us,” Amber said. “We have to make sure that is everything is packed for her and she has her treats and all of her supplies.
“At first, it was definitely an adjustment to have a dog with us at all times, but it’s been a blessing for sure.”
Alleecia and her family are grateful for the help they’ve received.
“The money and the support we’ve gotten from the Cosmopolitan Club and the community has been absolutely amazing,” Amber said.
Jasmine has helped Alleecia and her family.
“For us, it’s extra peace of mind, being able to have Jasmine around to alert us before things get to a critical level,” Amber said. “Before we had her, we would check Alleecia’s blood sugar every couple of hours to see where her levels were. But with Jasmine, she’s constantly on alert so she can alert us right away to a changing blood sugar so we can catch it before it gets to a critical level.”
Family members warmly respond to the dog.
“She’s pretty amazing,” Alleecia said.
And although still in grade school, Alleecia looks ahead to the future.
“I want to be a veterinarian and a zookeeper and an artist,” Alleecia said.
What’s the best part about having Jasmine?
“She saves my life,” Alleecia said.