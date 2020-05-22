Dick's Zesto in Fremont sold to new owners after 58 years in family

“And their kids bring their kids, and it’s just three or four generations down the road, just building a relationship like that,” he said. “That’s the fun side of it.”

Over the next month, Henggeler said he will be learning the ropes with his wife on their first business adventure together.

“The next month will be hard, as we’ve got to learn everything like trucks and making the food,” he said. “We have good help there right now, so that always helps.”

In running Godfather’s as well, Henggeler said his partners will be able to help him focus on making the transition as easy as possible.

“My aunt Amy is my partner at Godfather’s, and she brings a lot to the table at this time,” he said. “She’s helped me out a lot through this transition, so it’s just been smooth.”

Although Donna Brandenburgh said she doesn’t know if she will continue to work at the shop, she will take it day-by-day to see if she will join her husband, who plans to continue working.

“I told the new owners I’d like to stay here a couple days a week, just to show up, and they were really open to that,” Dick Brandenburgh said. “They liked the idea of me being around, and customers can just see my face.”