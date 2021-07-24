Did your residence or business suffer damage during the July 10 rainstorm?

Dodge County Emergency Management is requesting residents share information on private property damage from the July 10 rainstorm. The information provided may be used to complete the East Fremont and Elkhorn Township Drainage Improvement Project Application.

Residents and businesses having any damage, minor to severe, can submit photos and a brief damage narrative at the Dodge County Nebraska Emergency Management Office webpage, click on the radial button that says, “Report Disaster Damage to Property.” A link to the site will also be posted on the Dodge County, NE Emergency Management Facebook page.

The City of Fremont, Dodge County, and Lower Platte North Natural Resource District, as part of the Joint Water Management Advisory Board, partnered to develop a drainage project to be readily implemented in the Elkhorn Township area including East Fremont.

A project study will be completed to assess Fremont’s internal drainage needs and examine the out-letting drainage ditch system in the Elkhorn Township area east of Fremont. This project will assess the holistic situation and propose project alternatives to be pursued and a finalized design to submit with a hazard mitigation application to state and federal partners.

State and federal partners require a costs analysis prior to approval of project funding.