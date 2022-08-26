 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diers donates 51st vehicle to festival at St. Patrick's Catholic Church

FRE Vehicle giveaway.jpg

Nicole Mooney, second from left, and her son, Tray, front, are shown with the Rev. Walter Nolte, left, senior pastor of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, and Charlie Diers, dealer, of Diers Ford in Fremont. Mooney won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport during the church's Festival of Joy on Aug. 20. This was the 51st festival vehicle donated by Charlie and Mary Lou Diers.

 Courtesy Photo; Rader Photography

Nicole Mooney won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport during the Festival of Joy on Aug. 20 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont.

