Diers wins national award

At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.

A video shows the owner of Diers Ford/Lincoln on the floor with three children in the Fremont dealership’s showroom.

Two little girls and a boy watched as Diers showed them how to race toy Ford cars across the shiny floor. The children scampered after the red, yellow and blue cars.

The red car won.

“It’s important that a customer has a good experience here, regardless of age,” explained Brandon Johnson, general manager.

And if awards are any indication, lots of customers have had good experiences at the long-running dealership.

Recently, the dealership received the 2021 Lincoln Automotive President’s Award, which recognizes top dealers throughout the country for outstanding customer sales and service performance.

Diers was second of the top three in Lincoln Motor Company dealers in the central United States.

Johnson said the award is based on customer feedback from service and sales effectiveness.

At the start of the year, Lincoln gives a dealership a number. The dealership must hit 90% of this number.

In 2021, the Diers dealership scored well above — at 239%.

Johnson also said a dealership must have a certain number of customer surveys returned.

The dealership had more than three times the number of positive surveys returned.

Diers Ford/Lincoln has more than 50 employees.

Johnson and Diers pay tribute to them, citing examples of outstanding customer service.

A few months ago, a widow bought a car from the dealership, then went to Arizona. When she returned, the car’s battery needed a jumpstart.

Another dealership would have told her to call roadside assistance, Johnson said.

But service employees from Diers drove to the woman’s home in south Omaha and jumpstarted her car.

Another time, a couple from Beatrice bought a car with a built-in garage door opener.

They couldn’t program the opener. So Graham Fowler, technology director, drove to their house and programmed it for them.

Last summer, a car owner — who lives four hours away — needed work done on a vehicle. The person had called a dealership where they live, but was told it would be three to four weeks before the work could be done.

The individual called other places, including the Diers dealership.

The Diers dealership sent employees to that person’s home, got the vehicle, brought it to Fremont and repaired it.

Yet the story doesn’t stop there.

“They ended up buying a new car from us, because we did that,” said Chuck Diers, president.

Johnson stressed the importance of Diers’ employees.

“You can’t have customer service the way ours is without a focus on your employees,” Johnson said. “If you focus on your employees and the culture of your store and the effectiveness of what they do and — are they happy coming to work — you’ll never have a customer service problem.”

Diers also has a good reputation among Ford dealers online.

Out of a central region — which has 736 Ford dealers — Diers was No. 1 for 2021 for overall dealer reputation online.

The score, determined by Reputation.com, is based on a variety of online areas including volume and scores of surveys from a host of sources including Google, Yelp, DealerRater and many others. It’s also based on the content of reviews.

Johnson again pointed to the local dealership’s service.

“You start a business because you want to make a difference and you want to make money, but it starts with the experience that your employees and your customers have,” Johnson said. “Once that is on-point and second nature, the rest just starts to fall into place.”

Charlie’s wife, Mary Lou, expressed similar sentiment.

“Customer service works,” she said.

Johnson also noted how Charlie Diers engages with customers.

“It’s important to him,” Johnson said. “It’s not something he feels he has to do, but something he gets to do.”

Charlie Diers believes the recognition is a good indication of what’s taking place. He commends employees for doing an excellent job.

“Customer satisfaction is what runs the show,” Diers said. “You must surprise and delight the customer and it’s fun to do.”

And part of that fun can come from playing on the floor with toy cars and children.

“I have toy cars in my office,” Diers said. “I hope I never run out of them.”

