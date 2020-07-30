Different kind of year at the goat show

But the sisters adapted.

“We picked out our showmanship animals and made sure they were cleaned the best and any other lamb or goat that had gotten dirty, we would rinse it off really quickly,” she said.

Next, they’d use a device to blow off the water or let them air dry.

“Once that was done, we just had to wait for the classes so we knew what we were showing,” Olivia said.

Olivia said she thought officials were taking their time and making sure everyone was at a safe distance. She thinks more time was taken in between different classes of animals that were shown. Some classes had only two or three competitors.

Unlike past years, the judge donned a mask when he went to congratulate the winners. During a later animal show, the announcer could be heard over the loudspeakers asking young 4-H’ers to stand a calf’s-length apart.

Fewer people could be seen at the fair this year. There were no carnival rides, vendors’ booths or exhibits of artwork, flowers or garden produce.