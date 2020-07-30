Different kind of year at the goat show

SCRIBNER — Jim and Tammy Buresh can tell you how COVID-19 affected the Dodge County Fair this year.
But you probably wouldn’t have noticed a difference as their daughters, Olivia and Addison, competed in the goat show on Thursday.
Like other 4-H’ers, Olivia kept her eye on the judge in the show ring during the competition. The 13-year-old North Bend girl maneuvered whatever animal she was showing so the judge could get a good look at it.
Her 8-year-old sister, Addison, wore a continuous smile — inside and outside of the ring.
It was a good day for the sisters, who won a variety of honors in the sheep and goat shows. Olivia’s awards included Grand Supreme Dairy Goat Champion with a goat named, Nell. Addison’s awards included Reserve Grand Supreme Champion with a goat named, Orange.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area fairs have canceled or scaled back events. At the Dodge County Fair, livestock could be brought in for just one day.
As for the goat show, Olivia said the only difference she noticed was that exhibitors typically were able to bring their animals in the day before the competition.
“You usually have time to wash and prep your animals the night before the show, instead of rushing in the morning,” she said.
But the sisters adapted.
“We picked out our showmanship animals and made sure they were cleaned the best and any other lamb or goat that had gotten dirty, we would rinse it off really quickly,” she said.
Next, they’d use a device to blow off the water or let them air dry.
“Once that was done, we just had to wait for the classes so we knew what we were showing,” Olivia said.
Olivia said she thought officials were taking their time and making sure everyone was at a safe distance. She thinks more time was taken in between different classes of animals that were shown. Some classes had only two or three competitors.
Unlike past years, the judge donned a mask when he went to congratulate the winners. During a later animal show, the announcer could be heard over the loudspeakers asking young 4-H’ers to stand a calf’s-length apart.
Fewer people could be seen at the fair this year. There were no carnival rides, vendors’ booths or exhibits of artwork, flowers or garden produce.
But while there weren’t public viewings of exhibits, the 4-H’ers static exhibits — such as clothing, art and food — were judged and a video with Best of Show winners posted on the Nebraska Extension of Dodge County Facebook page.
There was one lunch stand at the fair with plastic-gloved 4-H’ers carefully handing out individual packages of chips, packets of ketchup and mustard, bottles of water and cans of pop. Guests were handed a hamburger or hot dog in a closed, foam container. Fair-goers practiced social distancing at a picnic shelter.
“It’s not the normal fair,” Tammy Buresh noted. “You don’t have the rides. You don’t have all the families.”
In past years, families have helped each other get ready for shows and spent time visiting.
This year, families came for one or two types of animal shows and left.
Jim Buresh also noticed that the couples’ daughters were able to see more friends at the fair in past years, whereas this year they only were able to see friends who were showing sheep or goats.
In the past, the Bureshes turned the fair into a family vacation — 10 miles away from home — with parents and kids staying the whole week.
“It was a mini family vacation,” he said.
He commended the fair board for its work during the pandemic.
“I think the fair board did a good job,” he said. “They did what they had to do to have some type of fair and hopefully next year, it’s all back to normal.”
In the meantime, some things about the fair, 4-H and showing animals didn’t change.
Addison said she enjoyed winning, getting trophies and seeing her friends.
“It’s a fun experience. You get to see your animals play, sleep — and how cute they are,” she said.
Her older sister noted the intrinsic value.
“It’s fun and it gives you a work ethic,” Olivia said. “It teaches you what responsibilities are and that your parents can’t do everything for you.”
She’s learned another lesson, too.
“It’s not always about having the best animal,” Olivia said. “It’s about how well you can work with it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.