Digital event to be held at Keene Memorial Library

Keene Memorial Library will host a program to help patrons learn how to access electronic materials.

Digital Library Discovery is set from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

Elisa Cruz, circulation/adult services librarian, believes this program is the perfect way to help those who got a new gift for Christmas.

“If you received a new digital device for the holidays or have one but haven’t figured out how to best use it, this is the perfect event for you,” Cruz said. “Staff will demonstrate how to find and use electronic books, audiobooks and magazines that can be enjoyed for free.”

The program is free to the public with a library card, which those involved with the program said won’t be a problem.

“It’s free with your library card,” Cruz said. “If you don’t have one, we’ll get you one. We are trying to teach people to utilize that as much as possible because our library has an abundance of stuff that not many people use.”

Though some devices will be provided, Cruz said the goal is to have people bring in their own.

“The idea is that they would use your own device,” she said.

Those who attend can learn how to set up their phones so they can do what they want to do.

“We’ve done something similar in the past for our databases for research, but this one is more about helping people with their electronics, specifically like using EBooks,” she said.

Cruz said this program is not only for all ages, but for multiple languages.

“It’s for everyone, too,” she said. “Sometimes, you will get a new phone and you’re not sure how to do this or that. It’s not just for someone who is elderly, but for anyone who wants help using E-Resources but hasn’t taken the plunge.”

She noted other available assistance.

“If there is anyone who needs assistance in Spanish, they will come to me and there are also multiple other workers who can assist in English,” she said.

The program itself is not just a large group presentation, but one that involves actively walking people through their own device for their own needs.

“It’s a hands-on thing,” she said. “If you come and want to learn how to use your device to listen to books, we’ll walk you through it.”

During the last session, people dropped in throughout the afternoon so everyone was able to be served.

“Once it got a little slower, we were able to give people a more in-depth tutorial. It was a good turnout and I hope we see it again,” Cruz said.

Cruz invites the public to attend.

“I really hope people take advantage of it,” she said. This is for everyone. It’s a great service so I hope people stop by to learn and drink some hot cocoa with us.”

For more information, contact Cruz at the library at 402-727-2694.

