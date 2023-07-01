What do dinosaurs, laser tag and a monkey have to do with each other?

All will be part of new events at the John C. Fremont Days festival, which offers educational and entertaining activities for people of all ages.

“Country Roads Bring You Home” is the theme for the celebration planned July 14-16 throughout the city.

This marks the 35th year for the annual festival which includes historical encampments, tours and a parade, a car show, balloon glow, music, sporting events, children’s activities and a wide array of vendors and food.

The public is invited to the events which also include an opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in John C. Fremont City Park. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. in conjunction with MainStreet of Fremont’s Concert in the Park.

Barry Reker, who portrays the festival’s iconic namesake, is the Fremont Days president.

Reker takes note of the role the annual celebration has played throughout the years.

“If we didn’t have Fremont Days, people would be lost,” Reker said. “They look forward to having the festival every year. So they would have to look for something else to do.”

There are no lack of activities for the 2023 celebration.

New this year is the Omaha Children’s Museum’s Dinosaur Safari from noon to 8 p.m. July 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 15, and noon to 5 p.m. July 16 all in the lobby of the former FNBO building at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.

The safari will include a 9-foot, animatronic “Photosaurus" (T-Rex). Two other dinosaurs include a stegosaurus and apatosaurus. In addition, the feature offers fossil dig stations.

Also new this year will be “Laser Tag in the Park.” Ruff House is presenting the event set from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 14; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 – all in Barnard Park at Clarkson Street and Military Avenue.

Another new offering will be the Critter Close-Ups – featuring a live monkey – at 10 a.m. July 15 as part of the special performances at Midland University.

Reker said the public was asked via the festival’s Facebook page what folks would like to see return to this year’s event.

One returning event will be the firefighters’ water fights, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. July 16 – after the parade – between Fourth and Fifth streets in front of the Dodge County Courthouse. Fremont Rural and North Bend volunteer fire departments will conduct this activity.

“Another thing people were kind of begging for that we haven’t had in many, many years was the chainsaw artist,” Reker said.

JD Bears Chainsaw Carving will provide demonstrations several times throughout July 14-16 at John C. Fremont City Park. The artist will work for one-and-a-half hours at a time with hour breaks in between those periods. A complete schedule available on the website at johncfremontdays.org.

Glasspring Studio Glass Blowing will take place every 20 to 30 minutes July 14-16 in the park.

Auctions for items from the chain saw and glass blowing artists will start at 3:30 p.m. July 16 in the Chautauqua Tent after the parade.

Many festival favorites are returning this year.

The Balloon Glow and Watermelon Feed are planned at sunset July 14 east of Splash Station water park, 2809 Fremont Drive. Attendees can see hot air balloons inflate and glow along the skyline. Watermelon will be available as long as supplies last.

Rodeo enthusiasts can find fast-action entertainment – including bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and comedy acts - on July 14-15 at Christensen Field. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

Bill and Phyllis Green direct the Living History encampments and demonstrations at Clemmons Park throughout the weekend.

“He has over 30 encampments this year,” Reker said.

Buckskinners and traders are just a few of the participants. Armored Warrior Medieval combat starts at 1 p.m. July 15.

“They actually do battle,” Reker said.

Terry’s Texas Rangers will conduct a horse-drawn artillery demonstration at 2:45 p.m. July 15.

That Saturday only, the Great Plains Society of Military Historians will have a war display of various types of equipment, artifacts and vehicles from the Civil War to present day.

July 15 will be a busy day for the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, which will perform at 11 a.m. at Midland University, 1 p.m. in the Chautauqua tent at John C. Fremont City Park and 3 p.m. in Clemmons Park.

This also will be a year of many contests. Returning this year is the Rise & Shine Fritter Eating Competition, starting at 9 a.m. July 15 at Midland University. The Backyard BBQ Contest will be on Saturday in the parking lot on Park Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. The People's Choice Taste Testing starts at 3 p.m. The Ice Cream Eating Competition starts at 1 p.m. July 15 in the center of John C. Fremont City Park.

Reker said the annual event brings in an estimated 100,000 to 110,000 people to Fremont during the three-day festival.

“We draw people from all over the Midwest,” Reker said.

This brings business to the community as out-of-town guests stay in local hotels and on campgrounds here. They buy food at local restaurants and gas from local stations.

“Overall, tax revenue-wise, it makes sense for Fremont to do this,” Reker said.

It also can be like a class reunion of sorts for attendees, who come and see people they haven’t seen for a while – thus the theme of “Country Roads Bring Them Home.”

Reker said those who’ve left Fremont are encouraged to return for the festival. Those who aren’t originally from Fremont are encouraged to attend as well.

Some people who’ve visited Fremont from other areas – for any reason – decide they wouldn’t mind living here.

Reker believes people will enjoy this year’s festival.

“There’s something for people of all ages,” Reker said. “We even have a polka church service at Salem Lutheran Church this year. If they’re interested in history or just some new fun items, this is the place to be.”