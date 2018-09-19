A department head will recommend against any fines or fees being raised for Keene Memorial Library patrons.
Tina Walker, library director, talked about her recommendation when the library’s advisory committee met Monday afternoon.
Walker said that months ago, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer told department heads that they wanted to create a master fee schedule that could be put on the Internet.
She said they planned to get a list of all the fees from the different departments, then sit down with leaders and discuss the fees.
Walker noted that the City of Columbus has a list on its website of all the fees charged by city’s entities.
“It looks really nice. It’s great,” she said.
The director said Wimer presented a sheet of library fees to the Fremont City Council on Tuesday. She said the sheet he presented was a little different than one she submitted.
Wimer’s sheet compared Fremont fees and fines to those of Columbus, Hastings, Kearney and Norfolk.
“Those are not our peer libraries,” she said.
Walker said according to the Nebraska Library Commission for Fremont to be compared to the right size library it must go to those in Iowa for comparisons. Those comparable libraries include the communities of Johnston, Indianola, Ottumwa, Fort Dodge, Mason City and Dubuque.
Wimer told the Tribune that he picked four common cities similar in size to Fremont in Nebraska and had Walker get those numbers.
“Honestly, I didn’t even consider going to Iowa because they were from out of state and I wanted to stay in Nebraska,” Wimer said.
Walker got numbers for Nebraska and Iowa cities.
During the committee meeting, Walker also said Wimer made a comment about increasing fines and fees.
Wimer said he wants all department heads to look at their fees for cost of services.
“And if they think they need to go up and we can justify going up then we will,” Wimer told the Tribune. “We don’t want the taxpayer paying for a service fee. If you’re using that service, you should pay for that fee instead of the taxpayer paying for that.”
During the library’s advisory committee, Walker said she doesn’t want to see an increase in fines or fees.
She explained that a fine occurs if a patron is late bringing back an item whereas a fee is charged when an item is lost or damaged.
“I have absolutely no intention of raising fines and fees in the middle of an expansion project when we’re about to go ask our patrons for funds — and we’re not way under or way over any of our comparable libraries. We’re a little bit higher in some of the categories,” Walker said. “But if you haven’t heard, there’s a push all across the country — Denver public library just went fine free.”
Fees still will be charged if article is lost or damaged, but Walker wants to see the library move away from fines for late items.
“We really want to move toward being fine free, because they have proven through research that all the fines do is prohibit children from reading books and reduces literacy,” she said.
With fines, children think they can’t even go into the library because they owe money.
“I don’t have any recommendations to reduce anything at this time, but in the future our goal is to go away from fines,” Walker said.
Walker plans to meet with Wimer to make her recommendations.
Currently, the fine for an overdue child’s book or magazine at Keene is 5 cents per day — the same as it is in Ottumwa, but lower than Mason City which is 10 cents. Columbus, Norfolk and Hastings also charge 10 cents a day, whereas Kearney charges 30 cents.
The maximum fine for an overdue child’s book or magazine is $2 in Fremont — compared to an average of $7.50 at Nebraska libraries and $6.83 at Iowa libraries.
The fine for an adult or young adult’s book is 15 cents a day at the Keene library. Ottumwa charges 10 cents a day, whereas Mason City charges 20 cents. Columbus, Norfolk and Hastings all charge 10 cents per day, while Kearney charges 30 cents.
The maximum fine for an overdue adult or young adult’s book or magazine is $6 compared to an average of $7.50 at Nebraska libraries and $6.83 at Iowa libraries.
A replacement library card costs $1 at Keene is the same of other libraries except Indianola which charges $2.
Fees for lost or damaged items are listed as the replacement costs of those items.
Wimer said each department head in the city is responsible for looking at their fees and sharing those with him before it goes before the city council for approval.
“Fees will obviously be looked at every year and if they need to stay the same, they’ll stay the same,” Wimer said. “If they need to up, they will go before the city and they’ll determine if it needs to go up.”
The library is planning an expansion project estimated cost is between $10 million and $12 million. It will be funded mostly through private donations and grants with the $2 million bond helping to act as matching funds for the grants.