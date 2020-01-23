Dan Hays might attest to the adage: “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Hays is director of theater activities at Midland University, which will stage the musical, “Working,” based on the best-selling book by the late historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Studs Terkel, this month.
The nonfiction book, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do,” came out in 1974, while the Stephen Schwartz musical “Working” came out in 1977.
“In staging the show, two realizations have really been brought to my attention,” Hays said.
The first, Hays said, is how many things have changed in the last 40 years. Typewriters, long-distance telephone operators, switchboards, citizen band (CB) radios, pay phones and having just three channels on television have all faded away.
Audiences will see these things as part of the characters’ everyday lives in “Working,” Hays said. But more strikingly, he said, are the things that haven’t faded since the 1970s.
Topics found in the musical include immigration issues, racism, mental illness, sex trafficking, class sizes that are too large to really be effective, gun violence, loneliness and many other things that were concerns for people four decades ago, Hays said.
And such things remain problems today, he said.
“This show touches on all of them and yet I would not call this show preachy,” Hays said. “It doesn’t make you see things from one side. You are presented the information and you can choose how to feel about it.”
Hays said “Working” had limited success in its initial run, but has been revived and reimagined several times since the 1970s — most recently in New York City with Lin Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) adding a few new songs.
Performances of “Working” start at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 31 and Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Kimmel Theatre in the Swanson Hall of Science at Midland.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members get in for free, but must call to make reservations.
Tickets are available at midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 402-941-6399.