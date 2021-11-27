Director To Instruct Youth Film Camp

An established film director, entertainer, writer and public speaker will be instructor of this year’s Film It Camp in Fremont and Lincoln.

The Digg Site Productions welcomes Ishma Valenti for its Film It Camp which will take place next Saturday.

The camp seeks to educate and expose young filmmakers to the inner workings of filmmaking from drawing board to distribution.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for young filmmakers to get hands-on experience about what making a film is all about,” Valenti said. “Each of our camps each year have a theme, this one is documentary filmmaking. So the students will be interviewing subjects and along with everything else that goes into a documentary. Their projects will also be submitted to various film festivals.”

Digg Site Co-Executive Director Dana Reeves echoed Valenti on the camp’s purpose and what it gives young filmmakers.

“It’s literally a hands-on learning camp for students. It’s free at no cost for students to attend. They learn basic fundamentals for filmmaking,” he said. “They’ll go through making a short film. A lot of young filmmakers come in there a little unsure about themselves or their ability, but Valenti is a facilitator. He lets the kids explore what they are more interested in. To let them explore their storytelling capabilities.”

“The camp is done for a couple of things. It is an outlet for creativity and artistic expression. We feel strongly the film industry is a big industry in Nebraska, and we just scratched the surface. It has the opportunity to grow. We can keep students here instead of them going to New York or (Los Angeles) or Atlanta. We want them to know that they can grow their skills here too,” Reeves said.

The camp this year is only accepting up to 15 students for the camp. Both Reeves and Valenti believe this is a positive thing for the camp and the students.

“We really like individual instruction for one on one. So we limit the class size. This is what makes the process intense,” said Valenti, who is also the Director of Teen Programming at the Clyde Malone Community Center in Lincoln.

“If you have more than 15 students it can be hard to manage. You want enough time for one on one with the student,” Reeves added.

With the last couple of camps being canceled in the Fremont area, Reeves said she was more fortunate this year.

“Normally we have three camps a year. In 2019 Fremont had the flood so we didn’t, 2020 then of course changed everything. With the new Delta Variant, we were unsure but we thankfully found a good open venue. We were able to find a space at the city auditorium,” Reeves said. “This is all done by Digg Site Productions. I always love to be a part of it. I Believe in the Digg Sites mission and their ability to give opportunities to the youth.”

“To anyone that is interested in what the Digg Site does, it is an amazing resource for Nebraska Youth. They should really check it out,” Valenti said.

The free Film It Camp will take place 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fremont City Auditorium’s East Community Room. The camp will be held the same time Dec. 5 at the Malone Center, 2032 U St., in Lincoln.

