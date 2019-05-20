The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Fremont officially closed on Friday and has now re-opened as a Disaster Loan Outreach Center operated by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened on Monday in the community room at the Fremont City Auditorium, 925 Broad Street. The new center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SBA customer service representatives will be available at the center to meet individually with businesses, homeowners and renters to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program, and to help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.
Through the SBA's disaster loan program, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The SBA can lend additional funds to help businesses and residents with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofit organizations of all sizes, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace their damaged or destroyed primary residence. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For questions or information, visit sba.gov/disaster. Help is also available by sending an email to: disastercustomerassistance@sba.gov, or contacting the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.
The FEMA has also extended the deadline for Nebraskans to apply for disaster assistance.
Homeowners, renters and business owners in designated counties now have until June 19 to register. Government entities will have until June 20.
Homeowners and residents may qualify for grants to pay for repairs needed to make their home habitable, temporary rental aid and for coverage for disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources.
Registration can be made online at disasterassistance.gov, or by phone at 800-621-3362.