Beginning on Monday, May 6, the State of Nebraska and FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will change hours in Dodge County.
The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Fremont Learning Center, 130 E. Ninth St., in Fremont.
Survivors can visit any open Nebraska DRC. To find locations online: FEMA.gov/DRC or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recovery specialists provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.
To help the Recovery Specialists, applicants requesting assistance should bring the following information: Social Security number, address of the damaged primary residence, description of the damage (photos if available), information about insurance coverage, a current contact telephone number, an address where you can receive mail, and a bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.
Businesses and residents can visit SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may call 800-877-8339.
For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.