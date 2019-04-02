A Disaster Recovery Center will be opened at Christensen Field by the State of Nebraska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Wednesday morning.
The Disaster Recovery Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 3-5 within the Christensen Field Main Arena’s community room where recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
The center will be temporarily housed at Christensen Field Main Arena at 1710 Christensen Field Road—from April 3rd through 5th—before being moved to a new location. According to released information, public notice will be provided prior to the Disaster Recovery Center being moved.
Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the SBA and other federal and local agencie. One-on-one assistance includes:
- Help registering for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
- Help completing paperwork and checking the status of an application.
- Help applying for the SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
- Referrals to other state, federal and voluntary organizations offering information about additional disaster assistance.
- Help understanding how to appeal FEMA eligibility decisions.
- Accommodations to meet the needs of the entire community, including people with disabilities. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.
Those seeking assistance who need special accomodations or assistance due to a disability are asked to notify FEMA staff at the time of registration or anytime during the assistance process.
Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners in Boone, Buffalo, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Nemaha, Richardson, Sarpy, Saunders, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.
Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:
- Social Security number
- Address of the damaged primary residence
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- A current contact telephone number
- An address where they can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
Along with registering at a designated Disaster Relief Center—like the one being opened at Christensen Field—those seeking assistance can also register with FEMA online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app on their smartphone, or by calling FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585; or using 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS).
Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.
SBA representatives are available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply for low-interest disaster recovery loans.
Businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339.
For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.