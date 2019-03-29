Individuals and families affected by flooding in nine counties—including Dodge—may qualify for Disaster SNAP Funds, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
The Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald Trump last week included provisions that allow for individual assistance for some impacted by high water and power outages due to the recent floods throughout eastern Nebraska.
As a result, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and DHHS Division of Children and Family Services have approved the Disaster SNAP Program for affected, qualified individuals in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington and some area codes in Douglas County.
D-SNAP uses different qualifying rules, and citizens would not normally qualify for SNAP—based on income—may qualify for D-SNAP if they have suffered one or more of the following disaster-related expenses:
DHHS officials will determine eligibility based on available income, minus unreimbursed disaster related expenses. All resources except cash on hand and in bank accounts will be excluded from the eligibility determination.
If approved for D-SNAP, the benefits will be provided on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card within three days of approval. EBT cards are used like debit cards to buy food at most local grocery stores.
Applicants must visit a DHHS assistance site for in-person verification and to receive an EBT card. A driver’s license or another form of identification from the head of household must be provided. The application process may be started at: https://bit.ly/2Oz0NGV.
Applications for D-SNAP benefits must be made on or before Thursday, April 4. Applications can be made in Fremont at the Fremont Public School Administration Building’s east meeting room at 130 E. 9th Street. Those with mobility or accessibility issues can also apply in Fremont at the DHHS Offices at 1959 E. Military Avenue.
Applications can be made in Arlington and Arlington Public Schools, 705 N. 9th Street, and in North Bend at the North Bend Public Library at 110 E. 13th Street.
Daily hours of operation at each location will be weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Fremont location at the Fremont Public School Administration Building will feature special hours on Saturday and will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Current SNAP recipients in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Sarpy, and Washington counties do not need to go through the application process to receive assistance. SNAP recipients in these counties will automatically receive a supplemental benefit if they are not already receiving the maximum amount for their household size.
Assistance will also be available at the above listed locations to apply for other DHHS administered programs, such as Medicaid, Aid to Dependent Children, Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled, Respite, Child Care Provider Natural Disaster Recovery and Emergency Assistance.