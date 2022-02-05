Discovered negatives of WWI photographs being prepped to display in Fremont

At first glance, the box containing Rudolph Henry Cook’s work doesn’t look like much.

Tattered and worn, it looks to be about as old as the 1,000 photo negatives that lay inside it.

But when Mollie Anderson found the box at an online auction in June 2019, Anderson said she knew she had to have it.

“It sat around for a long time,” she said. “And the more that I looked at them, the more I got attached to his story.”

Cook, who served in World War I for two years, documented the lives of his fellow soldiers through the photographs he took, which have been featured in books detailing the war.

“They had so much alone time in just miserable conditions, and yet they looked for some beauty in it,” Anderson said. “And so in some way, his photos are a way of really capturing what went on.”

Although never credited, Cook’s work will now receive recognition with an exhibit at the Fremont Area Art Association (FAA) this November after the photos’ framing and matting by local photographer Ken Shuster.

“To have people from Fremont who are passionate about a story that connects back here and to have people who are willing to share that with our organization so that we can share it with the community at large is a really, really neat and important thing,” FAAA Executive Director Lindi Janulewicz said.

Additionally, the exhibit will be sponsored by the Deb Durham Family Foundation

Growing up in Fremont and now living in Omaha, Anderson said she’s always loved history. Like her family, she’s collected old and antique items, which led her to the online auction of Cook’s box.

“I looked in the box and saw that it was a bunch of negatives, and I saw somebody else that was interested in the box, too,” Anderson said. “And of course when you’re at an auction, if somebody else wants it, then you want it more.”

Anderson purchased the box for $170 from an estate sale of someone who came in possession of Cook’s work.

Looking at Cook’s signature and the dates provided on the photographs, Anderson said the work began to pique her interest.

“I could tell that they told the story of when he came and when they set up camp and when they fought a war and when they met people and when they moved around,” she said. “And I thought, ‘This has got to correlate to history.’”

Through her research, Anderson found that Cook was born on May 21, 1896, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“It didn’t look like their family was wealthy by any means. I think they were poor,” Anderson said.

Like other men his age at the time, Anderson said Cook was drawn to service during WWI.

“I don’t think that it was really that he understood war. I don’t think it was really something he really thought of himself as a military person,” she said. “He just thought he’d go and see some part of the world that he couldn’t see any other way.”

Cook enlisted on June 5, 1917, and served until June 10, 1919. A member of the 88th Infantry Division, he trained at Camp Dodge in Iowa, until his deployment to France in late 1917.

“He went and he documented the history of the camp, and then he documented the fact that his troop then was finally called to France to go to war,” Anderson said.

Upon his arrival home, Cook lived in Iowa before getting married and moving to Omaha at the beginning of the Great Depression. He continued work as a photographer for the local newspaper and was a commander of the VFW Post 2503 before his death in 1976 at age 80.

“He came back in one piece and healthy, and he just watched it all, took it all in his head, and then never had any children, never did anything remarkable after that,” Anderson said. “So this is his remarkable work right here.”

Researching Cook’s life, Anderson visited Camp Dodge and learned more about WWI and the conditions he and his fellow soldiers lived in.

“It was a nasty war,” she said. “If you look at the numbers, as many died of dysentery as they did from injuries.”

To help with her research, Anderson read from “The 88th Division in the World War of 1914-1918” by William Weigel, which featured a large number of Cook’s photos.

“Then I could put the towns to the places that he had been and I was able to kind of put that period of his life together, figuring out, ‘Here’s where he’s at, here’s where he went next,’” she said.

Finding a new piece of information about Cook’s life, Anderson said she would excitedly tell Shuster.

“I’d call Ken and say, ‘I found this today,’” she said. “So that’s been kind of fun. It’s been like a puzzle.”

Shuster, a member of the FAAA Board of Directors, approached the board about producing the exhibit in November for Veterans Day.

“We’re delighted to have our members and their talent that they can produce something of this caliber and this quality,” Janulewicz said. “And I think to be able to do it and to time it to honor these veterans and all of the veterans is a really, really important thing.”

Having seen the effects of war on her classmates who went to Vietnam, Anderson said she wanted to tell the story of not only the soldiers photographed, but of Cook as well.

“This guy told it himself,” she said. “He told of every personal story, and I think that’s what made it very real to me, is that it was an individual person who carried around this box and kept it his whole life.”

