Discussions surrounding mask mandate tabled following protocol concerns raised by councilmembers

A resolution intended to kickstart discussion on the consideration of a mask mandate in Fremont was tabled during Tuesday's Fremont City Council meeting.
The resolution, initially introduced by Councilmember Susan Jacobus, will be moved to the next council meeting on Dec. 8 following a 5-3 vote to table the item, with Councilmembers Jacobus, Michael Kuhns and Mark Jensen voting in opposition.
The item called for required mask usage in places of business for individuals over age 3.
Jacobus said her decision to place the item on the agenda was based on rising COVID-19 numbers and dwindling hospital capacity in the state.
Cases have continued to spike statewide, with Nebraska reporting anywhere between 1,000 to 3,000 new cases each day during the past week. The state also reported 976 active hospitalizations on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s Coronavirus COVID-19 dashboard.
Those rising numbers have also been seen in Dodge County. More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Three Rivers Public Health Department during the past two weeks.
Jacobus acknowledged that the resolution would not enact a mandate within itself. Instead, she said the resolution served as a declaration that the city is facing a pandemic and that "it is something that we need to address."
She said discussion around a mask mandate must first go through the Board of Health for consideration for either approval or disapproval.
"This does need to go to the Board of Health for consideration, to approve or disapprove, to make some kind of recommendation for or against the ordinance or mandate that has some teeth in it," Jacobus said.
Several other cities and municipalities within the state have passed their own mask mandate ordinances, including Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Beatrice.
Jacobus said she would hate to see holiday celebrations ultimately lead to funerals due to a lack of a mandate.
"I think this is just one tool that we can use to minimize the spread," she said.
Jensen echoed Jacobus's sentiments, saying the resolution was a "good first step" in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus in the state.
"My wife works at the hospital in Fremont and, over the last 24 hours, two local doctors, a local nurse and a local physical therapist all have called begging me to support this," he said.
Fremont resident Linda Spagnotti said, while she understands the reasoning behind instituting a mask mandate, she didn't believe counties that had previously instituted one experienced a discernable drop on COVID-19 transmission.
She pointed specifically at counties such as Douglas and Sarpy counties, who continue to hold some of the highest number of positive tests over the last two weeks.
"There is no discernible difference in infection rate among those populations," she said.
Both counties are also some of the most populous in the state, with Douglas county home to 571,000 residents and Sarpy County home to 187,000.
Dr. Thomas McKnight, a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, pointed to science and guidelines pointed out by the Center for Disease Control as reasons to institute a mandate.
He pointed specifically to a study coming out of Kansas conducted by the CDC, which found that counties that chose to enforce a mandate saw their cases decrease, while counties who opted out of a mandate saw their cases continue to rise.
"I would again speak to the medical community," McKnight said. "Our nursing staff is worn out, we're short on staff, positions are wearing out and the medical community is exhausted. This is long overdue."
Councilmember Glen Ellis said the science around the virus has become so politicized that "you can't believe anything you hear or read anymore."
"I'm a very logically minded, intelligent individual, so I do believe in science," he said. "But right now, they've not proven to me one way or another whether this is the proper thing to do."
Just because other cities in the state are beginning to issue mandates, Ellis said that doesn't mean Fremont needs to follow suit.
"We can come up with other solutions to this problem, we don't have to mask or mimic another city solution," he said. "We can actually come up with our very own solution to this."
Of those who oppose a citywide mandate, Jensen said there will be just as many residents who will be angry if Fremont decides not to institute the directive.
"This should have happened months and months and months ago at our highest state and federal level, but they kicked it down to us," he said. "Shame on them."
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believes the process for the city instituting a mandate isn't being followed correctly. Instead of the council voting on a directive showing support for a mandate that would then go to the Board of Health, the board should instead send down its recommendation first.
"I'm concerned that we would send a directive over to the Board of Health with a pre-vote that says we're in favor of something because we sent it to you," he said. "I think it should be the other way around. They should evaluate and come with a recommendation."
Yerger also pointed to enforcement of the mandate should it be passed, saying that several municipalities have had trouble actually policing a mask mandate once implemented.
"I'm pretty sure [Chief of Police Jeff Elliott] doesn't have the resources to answer the calls to do enforcement," Yerger said.
Elliott spoke to the council during the meeting, saying that Fremont Police currently holds 38.5 police officer billets. Of those around a quarter are currently unavailable due to positive COVID-19 cases.
"We will do our best to go out there and enforce it, however, I want to remind the council of the manpower situation and the problems that we have just doing our job currently as compared to adding additional duties," he said.
Coming into the meeting, Councilmember Mark Legband said he would support a mask mandate so long as proper protocols were followed.
After hearing discussion, he said he agreed that the Board of Health should be the first entity to make a recommendation regarding the issuance of a mandate.
"We can go from there, but I think they should make the recommendation first," he said.
Yerger then raised a motion to table the item to the Dec. 8 meeting, which Legband seconded.
"This should give adequate time for the Board of Health to do their investigation and make a recommendation to bring it back to the next meeting," he said.
In other news, the council awarded the construction contract for the Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal project to Omaha-based Ronco Construction during its Tuesday meeting.
The terminal project is the second of a two-part project at the municipal airport. Renovations to the airport's aircraft apron area, which was funded mostly through federal and state dollars, were completed earlier in 2020.
The $1.6 million terminal project will be constructed entirely through local funding.
The Airport Advisory Committee unanimously approved the recommendation to send the Ronco Construction bid through to the council for final approval during its Nov. 20 meeting.
