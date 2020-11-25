Discussions surrounding mask mandate tabled following protocol concerns raised by councilmembers

"I'm a very logically minded, intelligent individual, so I do believe in science," he said. "But right now, they've not proven to me one way or another whether this is the proper thing to do."

Just because other cities in the state are beginning to issue mandates, Ellis said that doesn't mean Fremont needs to follow suit.

"We can come up with other solutions to this problem, we don't have to mask or mimic another city solution," he said. "We can actually come up with our very own solution to this."

Of those who oppose a citywide mandate, Jensen said there will be just as many residents who will be angry if Fremont decides not to institute the directive.

"This should have happened months and months and months ago at our highest state and federal level, but they kicked it down to us," he said. "Shame on them."

Councilmember Brad Yerger said he believes the process for the city instituting a mandate isn't being followed correctly. Instead of the council voting on a directive showing support for a mandate that would then go to the Board of Health, the board should instead send down its recommendation first.