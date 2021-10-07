District Court Judge discusses accountability in indictment of former county attorney

A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday.
Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall also brought up concerns about Dodge County Jail and other problems he wanted the board to know about, along with compliments regarding two other situations.
Hall stressed the importance of transparency in the indictment of former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass.
The indictment includes allegations from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Nebraska that law enforcement officers from the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement entities were tasked with orders from Glass to surveil, harass and possibly arrest his estranged wife along with her new boyfriend.
“It’s not appropriate for somebody like me to discuss an open case,” Hall said, “but this is something so damaging to not only our judicial system but the public’s trust, too. We have to talk about this.”
Hall asked the board to remain open and transparent about everything he discussed.
“It is so hard to get that trust again once you lose it, and this is possibly a big problem. The public deserves to be in the know,” Hall said.
Hall told the Tribune that the investigation into Glass had lasted months, and there were signs that not just wrongdoing had happened, but possible illegal activity had taken place.
“My point at the board of supervisors meeting was to inform them of the gravity of the situation—to let them know that this is a big deal and to make sure not to erode the public’s trust,” Hall said.
Hall maintains that the situation involving former Dodge County Attorney Glass and possible officers involved is still ongoing, but needs public attention.
“We have a duty to inform the public, so they know that we want accountability and transparency, trust in each other is the main factor,” Hall said.
Hall also expressed his thoughts to the board about the county jail.
“I have received several complaints, from different entities about mismanagement happening in our jail. Calls to clients not going through, sometimes there is inability to see a client for whatever reason. Paperwork not being delivered,” Hall said. “If we can’t see them, then how can we defend them effectively? We have to provide these people with a competent defense.”
Hall discussed the cost of court-appointed defense attorneys.
“They are too expensive,” Hall said.
Hall believes the expense not only hurts the judicial system, but the people who need defense attorneys.
Hall’s list of discussion topics included positive comments.
He praised the board for its support with Drug Court which Hall said has helped stem drug problems in Fremont and Dodge County.
Hall also mentioned a clerk whom he said single handedly collected $30,000 in fees and applauded her above and beyond work.
Hall’s comments were met with positive feedback from the entire board, whose members expressed appreciation for the judge’s comments and commitment to these issues.