District Court Judge discusses accountability in indictment of former county attorney

Hall told the Tribune that the investigation into Glass had lasted months, and there were signs that not just wrongdoing had happened, but possible illegal activity had taken place.

“My point at the board of supervisors meeting was to inform them of the gravity of the situation—to let them know that this is a big deal and to make sure not to erode the public’s trust,” Hall said.

Hall maintains that the situation involving former Dodge County Attorney Glass and possible officers involved is still ongoing, but needs public attention.

“We have a duty to inform the public, so they know that we want accountability and transparency, trust in each other is the main factor,” Hall said.

Hall also expressed his thoughts to the board about the county jail.

“I have received several complaints, from different entities about mismanagement happening in our jail. Calls to clients not going through, sometimes there is inability to see a client for whatever reason. Paperwork not being delivered,” Hall said. “If we can’t see them, then how can we defend them effectively? We have to provide these people with a competent defense.”

Hall discussed the cost of court-appointed defense attorneys.