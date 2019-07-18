With heat index values up to 111 degrees, area residents are being advised to play it cool.
The National Weather Service at Omaha/Valley says an excessive heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken,” the NWS states on its website.
The NWS urges area residents take precautions if working or spending time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Dr. John Hogue, emergency physician at Methodist Fremont Health, has some tips on how to beat the heat.
“Most importantly, drink plenty of fluids, whether you’re being active or not, and try to stay in air-conditioned areas,” Hogue said. “A person can become dehydrated within 15 minutes in hot and humid weather conditions. Do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink.”
Other tips include:
- Avoid caffeinated, sugary, alcoholic, carbonated drinks.
- Wear lightweight clothing that fits loosely; there are some special lines of clothing designed to help keep your body temperature down and provide wicking.
- Use sunblock.
- Wear wide-brimmed hats.
- Limit activity outdoors, especially during daylight hours.
- Never leave a person or pet in a parked, closed vehicle outdoors, especially the elderly and young, or those on multiple medications, especially psychotropics.
Dehydration can be dangerous, Hogue said. If not treated, the body will not be able to cool itself, which can lead to heat stroke, which in some cases can cause disability and death. Symptoms of dehydration to look for are fatigue, high temperature, dizziness, rapid and shallow breathing, and accelerated heartbeat. If these symptoms persist after drinking fluids and resting in a cool place, emergency care should be sought.
Heat stroke symptoms as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include:
- Altered mental state.
- One or more of the following symptoms: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing.
- Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin.
- Rapid, strong pulse.
- Fainting, losing consciousness.
First Aid tips provided via the CDC for heat stroke include:
- Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal.
- Move victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment.
- Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath.
- Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.
- Do not give fluids.
Heat stroke is a life-threatening medical condition. It usually develops because of untreated heat exhaustion, states the emedicinehealth website.
Heat exhaustion often occurs when individuals play or work in a hot, humid environment and body fluids are lost through sweating, which causes the body to overheat.
The CDC also gives warning signs and symptoms for heat exhaustion and first aid tips.
Symptoms include:
- Heavy sweating.
- Weakness.
- Cool, pale, clammy skin.
- Fast, weak pulse.
- Possible muscle cramps.
- Dizziness.
- Nausea or vomiting.
- Fainting.
First aid tips for heat exhaustion from the CDC include:
- Move person to a cooler environment.
- Lay down the person and loosen clothing.
- Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible.
- Fan or move victim to air conditioned room.
- Offer sips of water.
- If the person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.
To help prevent heat-related problems, local agencies are giving out fans to those in need.
LifeHouse in Fremont, which helps people via a host of services, has fans for people living in Dodge County.
The agency began giving out fans on June 1, said Lyndsay Osborn, chief operator and programming officer.
“Usually, we give out about 50 a year,” she said.
Fans are given out during the agency’s food pantry time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at 549 N. H St., in Fremont.
Those needing a fan must bring a photo identification and a recent piece of mail that’s come to their home address in the last 30 days. They cannot already have air conditioning.
The Salvation Army is giving out fans as well, said Capt. Stephen Hansen.
Those who come to the Salvation Army to receive a fan need to have proof of address in Dodge County — something with their name and address on the envelope and identification, such as a driver’s license, state ID or a passport.
They also must not have received a fan from this agency in the last three years.
“We have an electronic database that would show if a client has been seen,” Hansen said.
Fans are available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m., at 707 N. I St., Fremont.
The Salvation Army is also a cooling station. If people are overheated, they may sit in the building during these times.