Dodge and Washington counties see increase to Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials

The Three Rivers Public Health Department raised its risk dial on Dodge and Washington counties, as well as its jurisdiction this week.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County was raised to a 2.25 this week, up from 2 last week, when it was raised to high. Washington County is now at 1.75, up from 1.5 last week, leaving it in moderate. The entire jurisdiction moved from 2 to 2.13.
"This week for the overall health department jurisdiction, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 inpatients within our healthcare region, an increase in positive cases that are not related to schools reopening and an increase in the number of cases with unknown exposures," Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release. "Unfortunately, we have had individuals that are getting tested for COVID-19 and are not staying home until they get results — This is leading to others being exposed and having to quarantine."
Saunders County did not see an increase this week, as it remains at 1.75 from last week.
Variables going into the risk dials' score include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.
Three Rivers reported Wednesday that the jurisdiction had a total of 1,184 COVID-19 cases, with 859 from Dodge County, 183 from Saunders County and 142 from Washington County.
The number of recovered cases in the jurisdiction is 521, with 438 from Dodge County, 30 from Saunders County and 53 from Washington County.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
