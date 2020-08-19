Dodge and Washington counties see increase to Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department raised its risk dial on Dodge and Washington counties, as well as its jurisdiction this week.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County was raised to a 2.25 this week, up from 2 last week, when it was raised to high. Washington County is now at 1.75, up from 1.5 last week, leaving it in moderate. The entire jurisdiction moved from 2 to 2.13.