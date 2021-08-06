Dodge competitive shooter prepares for next steps at Midland

“Not only are they focused about how you’re shooting and what you’re doing there, but they’re also focused on how you’re growing and developing as a person.” he said. “And I think if you talk to anyone that’s shot for them, they would all say the same thing about how they are more focused on how you hold and present yourself as a person than how well you shoot.”

For Blaha, he learned quickly that shooting is 20% skill and 80% mentality.

“You can have the world’s best shooter, but if you get them in the wrong frame of mind going into a competition, it will completely break them down from the inside out,” he said. It is such a mentally, internal fight to shoot. You just have to be with yourself and kind of believe in what you can do as a shooter.”

While Blaha got into BB gun and air rifle events easily, he said competitive shotgun was a huge learning curve, as he had to take the weather into account with the event being outdoors.

“With moving to the shotgun, it brought a whole new level of just having to be on top of your game and understanding it,” he said. “And that took about two years to get really in tune and understand what was going on and get things figured out.”