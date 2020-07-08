Dodge County 4-H and FFA exhibits will continue, livestock judging canceled

As the Dodge County Fair approaches with limited events, Dodge County 4-H and Youth Extension Educator Karna Dam said recommendations from both the state and federal levels are being watched.
“As those evolve, we will evolve as well,” she said. “But our schedule has been modified, and nothing will be open to the public, really.”
Preliminary plans have been finalized for events for 4-H and the Future Farmers of America (FFA), which are still set to take place at the fair in late July and early August.
Unlike in years past, exhibitors will only be able to bring in their projects or animals for one day before having to leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to apply is this Friday at midnight, and applications can be filled online at dodge.fairwire.com.
“We are going to have to be really organized with who is bringing what so our checking process flows very systematically so that we can, one, start our show on time, but we’ve got to be able to post a show order and get a show program printed in a pretty quick fashion,” Dam said. “So the more we can have done ahead of time on that, the faster that goes.”
As a whole, Dam said the livestock and animal shows will be tried to run as normal as possible in comparison to previous years.
“The actual show will function very, very much the way that it would in a regular year,” she said. “Our class sizes might be a little bit smaller so that we can manage our space a little bit better, but overall, we’ll still evaluate everything just like we normally would.”
Due to logistics, events like the livestock judging contest and rocket launch contest will be canceled. Although there won’t be any public viewings of exhibits, Dam said the projects will still be judged.
“A system has been implemented where we have scheduled drop-off times for static exhibits,” she said. “And then they will be judged and then we’ll do photo and video of the exhibits as best as we’re able so we still have something public that we can share with everyone on what great exhibits these kids have made.”
Livestock will not be stalled at the fair throughout the week, and exhibitors will be limited on the number of guests they can bring.
“They will be asked to depart the fair grounds within an hour after the conclusion of their show, and then we’ll be able to sanitize everything,” Dam said. “There won’t be bleacher seating, so if you want to sit and watch, you need to bring your own chair.”
Social distancing will also be firmly encouraged at the events. If it cannot be maintained, Dam said attendees are asked to wear masks.
Other events like the round robin showmanship have been redesigned to comply with restrictions, Dam said.
“Instead of the youth actually physically showing all four species, we’ve changed the rules a little bit, and there’ll be three components that will also include a showmanship side of it, but it will focus on the species for which they qualified within instead of asking them to show multiple species,” she said. “So we’ve tried to keep each component in place.”
As some livestock species were required to sign up by June 15, Dam said she’s already seen four families not take part in showing livestock this year.
“That’s a pretty nominal number when you put it into the full scope of the number of families that we work with, but I would say overall, we have not seen a significant change in anything,” she said. “It was just challenging for these families, the uncertainty throughout the spring not knowing what the fair was going to look like and all of the questions.”
But with preliminary plans in place, Dam said she’s hoping that the exhibitors can be more at ease and was thankful for the Dodge County Fair Board’s time and effort in making the right decisions.
“The ultimate goal is that we want to protect everybody and do what we can to follow the rules and the guidelines that are set forth,” she said. “And so I think the plan we have is the best plan we’re able to create at this time.”
