Dodge County 4-H and FFA exhibits will continue, livestock judging canceled

Other events like the round robin showmanship have been redesigned to comply with restrictions, Dam said.

“Instead of the youth actually physically showing all four species, we’ve changed the rules a little bit, and there’ll be three components that will also include a showmanship side of it, but it will focus on the species for which they qualified within instead of asking them to show multiple species,” she said. “So we’ve tried to keep each component in place.”

As some livestock species were required to sign up by June 15, Dam said she’s already seen four families not take part in showing livestock this year.

“That’s a pretty nominal number when you put it into the full scope of the number of families that we work with, but I would say overall, we have not seen a significant change in anything,” she said. “It was just challenging for these families, the uncertainty throughout the spring not knowing what the fair was going to look like and all of the questions.”

But with preliminary plans in place, Dam said she’s hoping that the exhibitors can be more at ease and was thankful for the Dodge County Fair Board’s time and effort in making the right decisions.

“The ultimate goal is that we want to protect everybody and do what we can to follow the rules and the guidelines that are set forth,” she said. “And so I think the plan we have is the best plan we’re able to create at this time.”