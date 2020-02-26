Dodge County Adult Drug Court sees graduation of member

“There’s going to be tough times,” she said. “Even great times like getting married can be stressful, and that’s OK. You’ve got great coping skills, I would just say use them.”

Privitera, who has worked with Larson-Maurer from the beginning, said even from their first interview, he saw how honest he was.

“I asked you a lot of questions that you probably never thought you were going to get asked,” he said. “I asked you pretty much everything that you could think of.”

With his work in drug court and the three-quarter-way house, Larson-Maurer became someone to look up to, Privitera said.

“People in drug court are very, very subject to examples, good and bad,” he said “And what I see you doing now is a good example.”

Ivy Slepicka, another drug court team member, told Larson-Maurer that although she and Privitera saw him as a man of few words, he soon began to open up to them.

“You’re really a funny guy, so I’m glad I got to know you more than just the surface level,” she said. “I think I’m more excited for you to get married than you are.”

Team member Nick Wurth commended Larson-Maurer for passing through the program so quickly at his age.