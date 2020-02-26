Dodge County Adult Drug Court sees graduation of member

Tim Privitera, coordinator for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, told member Chase Larson-Maurer that he didn’t think he would do well with the program right away.
“But you definitely earned things and you became at some point a silent leader for some of these other guys in drug court that are kind of aimless and erratic and really just didn’t have a lot of direction,” he said. “And I certainly appreciated that.”
After 77 weeks in the program, Larson-Maurer graduated during drug court at the Dodge County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. The 23-year-old was also given a dismissal of his felony charge.
Dodge County’s drug court program lets criminal offenders go through drug rehabilitation in lieu of incarceration. Those who pass through the program have their felony removed as well.
Larson-Maurer currently plans to move to Hooper with his fiancee, who was in the courtroom along with members of his family. Although he’s leaving, he said he would stay involved with his home group from Hooper.
“Now that I’m going to have a little bit less on my plate, I’ll look into being someone’s sponsor,” Larson-Maurer said. “Or if somebody asks me, I’ll be a little bit more open to that now.”
Drug court team member Diane Braun encouraged Larson-Maurer to keep working with others not only for their benefit, but for his own.
“There’s going to be tough times,” she said. “Even great times like getting married can be stressful, and that’s OK. You’ve got great coping skills, I would just say use them.”
Privitera, who has worked with Larson-Maurer from the beginning, said even from their first interview, he saw how honest he was.
“I asked you a lot of questions that you probably never thought you were going to get asked,” he said. “I asked you pretty much everything that you could think of.”
With his work in drug court and the three-quarter-way house, Larson-Maurer became someone to look up to, Privitera said.
You have free articles remaining.
“People in drug court are very, very subject to examples, good and bad,” he said “And what I see you doing now is a good example.”
Ivy Slepicka, another drug court team member, told Larson-Maurer that although she and Privitera saw him as a man of few words, he soon began to open up to them.
“You’re really a funny guy, so I’m glad I got to know you more than just the surface level,” she said. “I think I’m more excited for you to get married than you are.”
Team member Nick Wurth commended Larson-Maurer for passing through the program so quickly at his age.
“It doesn’t mean that you’re somehow less of a graduate if you go as quickly as you did,” he said. “It’s certainly an aberration, but that’s largely in part because of your dedication to it.”
Wurth also said Larson-Maurer’s journey was an example for others, and he had a responsibility to uphold that example.
“Just know that seeing someone be able to do it is a lot different than reading about it or hearing about it,” he said. “And I think that’s of value.”
Team member and Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass told Larson-Maurer that he was humble, a hard worker and intelligent, which he said make a person go far.
“And I think you will,” he said. “I think you’ll be a good husband, and if it’s in your future, I think that you would be a dedicated and good father if you keep doing things the way you’re doing them.”
Glass presented Larson-Maurer with his felony dismissal, while Judge Kenneth Vampola gave him a coin to commemorate his graduation.
“Keep that in your pocket to remind you of all the hard work you’ve gone through,” he said.
Larson-Maurer thanked his family, future wife and everybody for supporting him through the process.
“I know it’s been a long road and tough on everybody, but I’ve just got to buckle down and do what I’ve got to do,” he said. “Rules are pretty much clear-cut and dried. You know what you’ve got to do, so get to work.”