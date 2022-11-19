Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Services receives ServeNebraska Award

Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore recently presented the Disaster Volunteer Award to Dodge County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) at the 2022 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards Luncheon in Omaha. Eleven Nebraskans/groups were honored.

The ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards recognize exemplary volunteers across the state for their time and service aimed at making our communities better. The awards are the most prestigious awards given for volunteerism in the state of Nebraska.

Dodge County ARES played a critical role in responding to the 2019 flooding in Fremont and the surrounding areas. They’ve taken significant steps to ensure that the Fremont community is always prepared. Thanks to their leader, Steve Narans, they are retrofitting a County Communications Trailer and set it up for use by first responders.

They participated in a full-scale disaster drill with the Nebraska National Guard, Fremont Police, and Fremont Fire Department to test their skills and demonstrate how their services fit in among other disaster response efforts.

During severe weather, they monitor weather conditions and report to the National Weather Service for its use in issuing severe weather warnings for Dodge County.

The group was nominated for the award by Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith. Selection for the award was made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.