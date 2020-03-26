Dodge County attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested for driving under the influence Monday, according to a county press release.

The release said Glass was processed by law enforcement consistently with similar cases and was released from custody upon posting the scheduled bond amount.

Glass replaced Paul Vaughan as the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and was re-elected in 2014 uncontested and in 2018 against Pamela Lynn Hopkins.

As Glass is an elected official, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office confirmed he was still under employment by the county.

Glass is also a team member of the Dodge County Adult Drug Court program and is present at Dodge County Board of Supervisors meetings. Vaughan, who returned to the county last year as a deputy county attorney, was present at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We feel very blessed to have Paul in the office during what I would say is a difficult time,” Board Chairman Bob Missel said.

Missel said Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski would be the acting county attorney in Glass’ absence.

“I’m hoping and praying for the best for Oliver,” he said. “He’s a good man, he’s been good to work with and I just hope he’s getting the help that he needs.”

