Dodge County board approves fund for coronavirus expenses

The one-year contract, with the ability to extend it for five more, was created in an effort to practice social distancing with inmates, Hespen said.

"Those that are receiving work release privileges, those people on some pre-trial-type situations, if the judges or the county attorney's office feel appropriate, those people can be in a house-arrest situation instead of being incarcerated," he said.

Hespen said the fee for the monitoring devices would be $695 per day, but only when the device is in use.

"So if we have 10 or so and they're not being used, we're not billed for them; we're only billed when they're actually being used," he said. "And the judges and the county attorney's office are supportive of this measure and it would be a way to help alleviate some jail population."

Missel said he spoke with Judge Kenneth Vampola, who was also in support of the item, which was unanimously approved by the council.

While the board convened as the Board of Equalization, Supervisor Greg Beam said bookings in the county jail went from 23 a week at the beginning of March to just five at the end.

"As you can see, the number of bookings has dramatically dropped, which right now, is a good thing," he said.