Dodge County board approves fund for coronavirus expenses

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a fund to deal with costs associated with the coronavirus and possible reimbursement during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board unanimously voted to amend the 2019-2020 county budget to create The COVID-19 Contingency Fund in the amount of $100,000 with revenue of $100,000.
Wednesday's meeting was the first to be held online for the board, as items were voted on and discussed through Zoom.
Chairman Bob Missel said he worked with County Clerk Fred Mytty and Emergency Manager Tom Smith to discuss getting the fund in place, using the flooding last year as a basis.
"We've declared an emergency declaration, and now we're going to assign a fund to help with costs related to it," he said. "The $100,000 amount admittedly is a little arbitrary and we really aren't sure what we're looking at yet."
Missel said he discussed placing $50,000 out of the Inheritance Fund into the new fund at first with Mytty, but needed authorization for the $100,000 amount.
"That would mean that we cannot go over $50,000 until we fund another $50,000," Mytty said. "But let's keep it at $50,000 for now, but the appropriation is still at $100,000."
The board also approved an agreement between Sheriff Steve Hespen and electronics company Vigilnet who would supply the county with monitoring equipment for house arrests.
The one-year contract, with the ability to extend it for five more, was created in an effort to practice social distancing with inmates, Hespen said.
"Those that are receiving work release privileges, those people on some pre-trial-type situations, if the judges or the county attorney's office feel appropriate, those people can be in a house-arrest situation instead of being incarcerated," he said.
Hespen said the fee for the monitoring devices would be $695 per day, but only when the device is in use.
"So if we have 10 or so and they're not being used, we're not billed for them; we're only billed when they're actually being used," he said. "And the judges and the county attorney's office are supportive of this measure and it would be a way to help alleviate some jail population."
Missel said he spoke with Judge Kenneth Vampola, who was also in support of the item, which was unanimously approved by the council.
While the board convened as the Board of Equalization, Supervisor Greg Beam said bookings in the county jail went from 23 a week at the beginning of March to just five at the end.
"As you can see, the number of bookings has dramatically dropped, which right now, is a good thing," he said.
County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the county was also working on trying to speed up the court process to further social distancing.
The board also approved amending the guidelines of the county's General Assistance Program to increase the amount of rent paid to landlords by $100, which Mytty said hasn't been amended since 2002.
"So it's about time that we do increase the amount that we give to landlords," he said. "I think the county board understands that this isn't always the total amount of what rents go for in this county, but it’s a help to that individual or individual families."
Both Missel and Supervisor Lon Strand expressed their support for the amendment.
"I think it's very timely with everything going on right now that we do add something to that, so I support it," Missel said.
The board also approved sending a letter to Marilyn Spooner ordering her to get dead trees and grass cleared from her property within 90 days.
The situation started last summer after a neighbor expressed safety concerns for the property by the Fremont Golf Club.
"The grass that's right over there on the east side is pretty much dried up," Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. "All it would maybe take is someone to throw a match out or a cigarette butt and start the whole thing on fire."
After input from Strand, the letter states that Spooner must respond within 30 days and find a removal service to take care of the issue within 90 days.
"I drove out and took a look, and there are quite a few dead trees, but there’s no trash," Missel said. "It's not that type of an area, it's just overgrown. It's kind of an odd piece of land."
The board also approved an agreement between the county and Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig, Inc., to work on a federal-aid road project near Scribner.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he's worked with the company, which would provide environmental services, in the past and gave the board his recommendation.
"They notify me all the time if something's coming up or if spawning is going on up the river or there's a new bug or something," he said. "They're pretty good on notifying me ahead of time."
In other news, the county nominated Public Service Answering Point Director Shelly Holzerland to its governing board and approved Community Development Block Grant funds to the Ames Dike repair project.
