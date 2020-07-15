Dodge County Board approves interlocal agreements dealing with flooding

The board also approved a request for Community Development Block Grant funds on the Ames Dike Repair Project, with $113,898.20 to the Ames Diking District and $1,290 to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.

With this approval, Missel said this would finish work on the dike, which was damaged in the spring 2019 floods.

The repair project has brought controversy with landowners on Pole Island, which was rendered inaccessible with construction. Several landowners have been in attendance at recent meetings to share their grievances with the removal of the previous road.

Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said temporary access was provided to the island last Friday, July 10, while the new road would be finished by this Friday, July 17, or Monday, July 20.

“Brian [Sorensen] and I would like to thank you guys for you guys’ work in trying to get our project finished up, and also Scott as well,” landowner Chad Young said. “I know that it’s been a big focus of the highway department as well to get our situation resolved.”

Huppert said while the Cotterell Township would be responsible for maintenance of the county road, Dodge County would still own the road.