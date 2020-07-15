Dodge County Board approves interlocal agreements dealing with flooding

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved agreements dealing with the aftermath of flooding last spring, as well as finalizing the Ames Dike Repair Project at its meeting Wednesday morning.
One of the agreements involved cost-sharing for cameras and sensors to be placed along the Platte River to collect information to plan for the future.
“Our emergency manager, Tom Smith, has spoken to you about this in the past and has just really made it a priority to move this along,” Chairman Bob Missel told the board. “He’s developed some really good partnerships to allow this to happen and gotten a lot of grants to help fund it.”
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $27,000. The funding would pay for the purchasing and placing of 10 cameras and three water sensors along the Platte River.
“When we initially looked at this, it was kind of cost-prohibitive, just seemed to be a very expensive endeavor,” Missel said. “And then Tom brought in the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, they certainly wanted to be a part of it, and then the Lower Platte North NRD and the city of Fremont. It looks like a good, quality system.”
With the four parties, each would pay $6,750 for the project, which would monitor the flood stage conditions along the Platte River and increase awareness of potential threats.
“The way I see it, it’s another valuable tool to see what that river’s doing upstream,” Supervisor Dan Weddle said.
While Fremont had been a gap in the data before, Missel said the payment would be a small price to pay for information on future ice jams.
“I’ve been very impressed with all the partnerships that have developed from this,” he said. “In working together, we should accomplish a lot more than just trying to get there by yourself, so I do appreciate everybody coming to the table.”
The board also approved another agreement with the city of Fremont and Lower Plate North NRD for cost-sharing of the Platte River Breach Repair Project by the Rod and Gun Club near Fremont.
The area was flooded last February after an ice jam on the Platte River. The three parties have agreed to provide up to $50,000 each to the project, with the Rod and Gun Club providing $20,000, with a potential $12,380 more.
The agreement brought to the board Wednesday was approved initially but was changed to move the timelines of the funding from June to July. Missel called the breach the “last weak spot” in the aftermath of the flooding.
After the item’s unanimous approval, the board approved an additional agreement to allow JEO Consulting to work on the breach repair project.
The board also approved a request for Community Development Block Grant funds on the Ames Dike Repair Project, with $113,898.20 to the Ames Diking District and $1,290 to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
With this approval, Missel said this would finish work on the dike, which was damaged in the spring 2019 floods.
The repair project has brought controversy with landowners on Pole Island, which was rendered inaccessible with construction. Several landowners have been in attendance at recent meetings to share their grievances with the removal of the previous road.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said temporary access was provided to the island last Friday, July 10, while the new road would be finished by this Friday, July 17, or Monday, July 20.
“Brian [Sorensen] and I would like to thank you guys for you guys’ work in trying to get our project finished up, and also Scott as well,” landowner Chad Young said. “I know that it’s been a big focus of the highway department as well to get our situation resolved.”
Huppert said while the Cotterell Township would be responsible for maintenance of the county road, Dodge County would still own the road.
“Even if there’s a flood again, you guys still have the documentation that Dodge County still has to put a road in there for you to give you access somewhere in that vicinity regardless,” he said. “So you’ll still have a road in there if it gets washed out there again. It might get moved again, it’s hard to say.”
Supervisor Lon Strand joked that the Ames Diking District would have to hold a ribbon-cutting with the finishing of the project.
“I know our friends at Pole Island would participate in that,” Missel added.
The board also approved another updated shared interlocal agreement for the Southeast Beltway Project, with a payment of $333,333.33. Missel said the new agreement had been reviewed by a county attorney.
“Again, this just puts the payment cycle on a timeline that we can manage, as opposed to the original one that came out of the city of Fremont,” he said.
The board also approved a tax refund of $401.14 to SteBet Development LLC/Brickyard Hill LLC. Strand said he had been working on SteBet with the issue.
“The assessor had a piece of property that was misidentified and somebody had been paying taxes on it,” he said. “And so it took a few years and a couple of lawyers, but that has been resolved.”
The board also approved a blood drive to take place at the Dodge County Courthouse on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I know that the need for blood right now is greater than ever because of the virus, so I would certainly support this,” Missel said.
In other news, the board approved a refund of inheritance tax tabled from the last meeting and a cost decrease for an order from Motorola.
Missel stepped away from the meeting briefly to talk with the First National Bank of Omaha.
“I’ve been working with them the past few days, working to renegotiate a new loan program involving all three of our local banks, as we’ve done in the past to help ensure our finances for the remainder of the road work this year,” he said. “So we’re getting close and I hope to have a resolution for that at the next meeting.”
