Dodge County Board Approves Juvenile Aid Grant

Local News

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors convened on Wednesday, and approved an application for the community-based Juvenile Services Aid Grant.

This will apply more funds to direct intervention services to the youth like diversion, truancy diversion, mediation and detention alternatives.

“We have been reviewing case numbers and the numbers in diversion have increased a lot,” said Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan. “This translates to saving the county a lot of money. This is a very beneficial program for my office and the county.”

Like youth service funding, the number of arrests in the county has also been seeing an increase.

“The numbers just keep going up,” Vaughan said. “We usually would have five to six arrests on a weekend but in the last couple weekends it’s been 10 to 15 arrests. It’s been for serious stuff, too.”

Chairman Bob Missel also discussed with the board and the public the recent meetings he has had with other counties and a possible new group formation in the future.

“It was a meeting of eight counties, the larger population counties excluding Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster. So it was our array of counties,” Missel said. “We have been toying with the idea of forming a new group and meeting on a semi-annual basis to collaborate and share ideas.”

Missel said the process is still ongoing, but they are still gathering information on what a multi-county collaborative group would look like.

The board also approved of a lease-purchase between Dodge County and Caterpillar Financial Services to refinance an Excavator.

“We were given bad information,” said Jean Andrews, Zoning Administrator for Dodge County. “We were misled on the final payment. We were led to believe we had paid it off, but we didn’t. So now we need to refinance it.”

The amount to be paid will reach approximately $70,000 in 2022, and will be in the budget for next year.

In other business, the board also approved an amount of $49,000 to be transferred from the Inheritance Tax fund to the Flood Control Fund.

Two items on the agenda were received but not voted on. One involved an application from the Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust (NPAIT) to invest funds for next year and the other an assessment about Information Technology from CoreTech.

The application from NPAIT is a request to have money instead be invested into them as opposed to other banks. Missel filed the information but chose not to vote on it.

“We can keep it on hand if we ever are looking for outside sources, but knowing that right now we have a number of good banks locally to work with, we don’t need them,” Missel said.

The item from CoreTech was an assessment that gives insight into cybersecurity and technology costs for the county. The item was received but not voted on given how no action was necessary.

