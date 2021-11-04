Dodge County Board discusses approval of Federal Aid

The focus was on the possibility of financial federal assistance during the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

Because of the effects of the pandemic, the State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act (S. 3011 and H.R. 5735) was established and allocates more than $65 billion in aid to counties all over the country.

The aid is to be used for infrastructure, transportation and government needs in response to the pandemic’s effect on the economy and communities.

It is projected that Dodge County would receive $7 million in funds under the bill. The board voted to pass a consideration to send a letter to Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, asking him to vote yes on the bill citing its usefulness for the county and its citizens.

“I don’t think anyone in this room can deny the positive impact this would have on our county and our state as a whole,” said Chairman of the Board Bob Missel.

This bill has seen bipartisan support from both democrats and republicans but has yet to be passed.

In other action, the board passed a resolution establishing supervisor districts following the 2020 census. The census, which takes place every 10 years, takes into account population changes to reshape districts. Minor changes were made to all Dodge County districts in terms of inclusion, exclusion, or population amount.

It also passed a consideration for an interlocal agreement between Douglas and Dodge counties concerning the replacement of a broadcast tower in Omaha for the purpose of using the tower to increase radio coverage for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Judicial Center and County Courthouse.

The board tabled a consideration concerning an area of land that is being considered a wetland reserve in collaboration with a neighboring county. The board decided this based on a lack of any information about the plan. It was also tabled on the basis that the motion is passed anyway if ignored for 60 days. Some members of the board even joked about the motion.

“Nobody wants the county dumping water on them, now these guys want two counties to dump on them,” said Bob Bendig of District 1.

The meeting was also joined by students from Bergan High School, who were touring the county courthouse and learning more about governmental processes as part of County Government Day.

The meeting was adjourned following a closed session involving pending litigation against the county.

