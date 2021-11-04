Dodge County Board Discusses Approval of Federal Financial Aid

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors once again convened on Wednesday morning to discuss a multitude of resolutions, with once focusing on financial federal assistance because of the effects of the pandemic.

The State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act (S. 3011 and H.R. 5735) allocates over $65 billion in aid to countries all over the country to be used for infrastructure, transportation and government needs in response to the pandemic’s effect on the economy and communities.

This act would give Dodge County access to a projected $7 million to be used in transportation and infrastructure projects, economical development projects and government services for the county.

The board voted to pass a consideration to send a letter to Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, asking him to vote yes on the bill citing its usefulness for the county and its citizens.

“I don't think anyone in this room can deny the positive impact this would have on our county and our state as a whole,” said Chairman of the Board Bob Missel.

This bill has seen bipartisan support from both democrats and republicans but has yet to be passed.

The meeting was also joined by students from Bergan High School, who were touring the county courthouse and learning more about governmental processes, having Wednesday being County Government Day.

The board also passed a resolution establishing supervisor districts following the 2020 census. The census which takes place every ten years takes into account population changes to reshape districts. Minor changes were made to all Dodge county districts in terms of inclusion, exclusion, or population amount.

The board also tabled a consideration concerning approving or disapproving an area of land that is being considered a wetland reserve in collaboration with a neighboring county. The board decided this based on a lack of any information about the plan and the possibility this is being done as a means for profit for fish and wildlife services. It was also tabled on the basis that the motion is passed anyway if ignored for 60 days. Some members of the board even joked about the motion. “Nobody wants the county dumping water on them, now these guys want two counties to dump on them,” said Bob Bendig of District 1.

The board also passed a consideration for an interlocal agreement between Douglas and Dodge County concerning the replacement of a broadcast tower in Omaha for the purpose of using the tower to increase radio coverage for the Dodge County Sheriff's Judicial Center and County Courthouse.

The meeting was adjourned following a closed session involving pending litigation against the county.

