Dodge County board discusses declaring county as Second Amendment sanctuary

County Clerk Fred Mytty said Supervisor Dan Weddle supported the resolution and asked it to be placed on the agenda. Weddle was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Von Behren said he sent a copy of the resolution to Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen, as it states his office and the county attorney’s office would be supported in “defend(ing) the Constitution of the United States.”

However, since Hespen had not since responded, both Chairman Bob Missel and Von Behren agreed that it would be best to table the resolution and wait to receive his input.

“I guess I’d like our legal team to just verify that this is in fact within the acceptable range of what we would want to sign off as a resolution, as well as I would like to hear from the sheriff and get his support on it as well,” Missel said.

Supervisor Pat Tawney said he had received many phone calls on adopting a resolution after Ricketts’ declaration, but wanted to wait for it to be presented to the board.