Dodge County board discusses declaring county as Second Amendment sanctuary

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors discussed a resolution declaring the county as a “Second Amendment sanctuary” during its meeting Wednesday.
Out of 93 counties in Nebraska, 88 have passed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances including the state itself, with Gov. Pete Ricketts designating Nebraska as one on April 14.
“This has almost become a wave across Nebraska,” Paul Von Behren told the board. “... So with what we’ve seen going on nationally, obviously there’s a lot of concern over Second Amendment rights, and it’s surprised a lot of us.”
The resolution was submitted to the board by Von Behren, who serves on the state’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education’s Board of Commissioners and ran for the Fremont City Council in 2020.
The proposed resolution states that the board “expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Dodge County and that public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict Second Amendment right to aid or assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Dodge County to keep and bear arms.”
“All this is really saying is that local authority would override if there comes a point when the federal chooses to try to override the Second Amendment,” Von Behren said. “... All it is is a declaration of intent.”
County Clerk Fred Mytty said Supervisor Dan Weddle supported the resolution and asked it to be placed on the agenda. Weddle was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Von Behren said he sent a copy of the resolution to Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen, as it states his office and the county attorney’s office would be supported in “defend(ing) the Constitution of the United States.”
However, since Hespen had not since responded, both Chairman Bob Missel and Von Behren agreed that it would be best to table the resolution and wait to receive his input.
“I guess I’d like our legal team to just verify that this is in fact within the acceptable range of what we would want to sign off as a resolution, as well as I would like to hear from the sheriff and get his support on it as well,” Missel said.
Supervisor Pat Tawney said he had received many phone calls on adopting a resolution after Ricketts’ declaration, but wanted to wait for it to be presented to the board.
“I think that probably trumps what the county does, but I’m all in because I think we need to show support,” he said. “And you’re right, it’s 80-plus counties, so at this point I think it would be, once you get Sheriff Hespen on board and have him sign off on that, I don’t see any issue.”
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said he didn’t believe the resolution would change the obligation of his office or the sheriff’s.
“There are 26 other amendments to the United States Constitution. I don’t know if they’re going to do this for every one of them, and I assume we support them all,” he said. “But this is a political statement. If you wish to make it, I would stand along with it.”
Supervisor Lon Strand asked what the resolution would change, as the supervisors must take an oath to uphold the Nebraska Constitution and U.S. Constitution when taking office.
“It seems redundant to me to do this again,” he said. “That’s just my question: Why is this different than what we do when we take the oath of office?”
Von Behren responded to Strand, saying that the Constitution is not the country’s government, but its basis of government.
“Basically, there’s a recognition that the government, right or wrong, can choose to violate the Constitution,” he said. “When in doubt, you refer back to your oath, because the oath is to the Constitution, the oath is not to the government.”
The board also approved a bid from engineering firm Burns & McDonnell to work on the Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan’s Environment Assessment.
Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the firm was one of three to submit bids for the project, which was one of two reviewed by the Joint Water Management Advisory Board on Tuesday.
“All were very qualified, understood the project,” he said. “And it came down to cost.”
Missel, who is a member of the advisory board, said all three firms were “exceptional,” but Burns & McDonnell submitted the lowest bid at $367,150.
The board also discussed the advisory board’s other project, the Elkhorn Township Drainage Improvement Project. Missel decided to table the item, saying more information was needed from involved firms, the same three as the last project.
“The committee felt we had to get a little better understanding of what their individual costs would be relative to the project,” he said.
The board also approved agreements with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and VCS Fremont Property I in using State Economic Opportunity Program Funds to finance transportation improvements in support of business.
Missel said the agreement would allow NDOT to use the funds on the repaving of Yager Road near Compound Holdings’ $90 million project to construct a warehouse and distribution and manufacturing facility.
“This is just another piece of that puzzle to allow those dollars to flow through the county and help build that road,” he said.
The board also appointed Molly Paden to the Convention and Visitors Promotion Committee to replace Stephen Dorsey, who left his role at the Rodeway Inn.
MainStreet of Fremont Executive Director Shannon Mullen said Paden, who is general manager of Holiday Inn Express, previously served on the committee.
“She was a great board member,” she said. “She’s very active in the community, and her husband also is very active in the community.”
The board also approved a renewal of its work and financial plan with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services.
Wildlife specialist Scot Rosendahl updated the board on his efforts during the last year with animals such as pigeons, beavers and turkey vultures. He said the agreement would include a 4% cost of living increase.
During his update to the board acting as the Board of Corrections, Supervisor Greg Beam said a meeting took place last week on renewing its agreement with Saunders County to house prisoners there.
Aside from a price increase, Beam said there were no real changes to the agreement, which is set to end July 1.
“There was a lot of discussion about the history that we have with them, how long this has been going on, which was incredible as far as when we all started, and the changes that have taken place, issues that they have had,” he said. “They had initiated a lot of things to perpetuate the needs of housing our people over there, the transport being a major issue.”