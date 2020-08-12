Dodge County board discusses multiple vacancies on Elkhorn Township Board

These issues included payments to Moss' company, Moss Services, for flood repair work, an increase in the boardmembers' annual salaries and a lack of transparency with the board's meetings.

Supervisor Lon Strand was critical of the board, saying they let personal drama ruin the township and that he didn't see it as a governmental agency anymore.

"It was just junior high drama, and it wasn't necessary and it just fell in a heap," he said. "And they've endured a lot through the flood, they got their roads done, but it was too much interaction that didn't work, and it was always two against one."

With the board's members either gone or neglecting their duties, Mytty said he suggested sending letters to residents in the Elkhorn Township asking them to step up to the open positions.

Although Strand said the new members would not be responsible for the board's "current mess," the board acknowledged that it would not be easy to sell residents on joining.

"I hate to say this, but a lot of those people out there know the Hatfield and McCoy story," Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. "That stuff gets around quicker than the good stuff."