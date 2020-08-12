Dodge County board discusses multiple vacancies on Elkhorn Township Board

The Elkhorn Township Board has a bit of a problem, Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said.
Its three members have either been recalled, resigned or "in a trailer someplace in the middle of the United States," he told the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.
"I could send a letter to every voter in the Elkhorn Township and ask them to think about applying or whatever you want me to do," Mytty said. "But right now, they don't have anyone on a budget."
The board of supervisors discussed the township's board and its future going forward during its meeting Wednesday morning. Supervisor Dan Weddle was not in attendance due to health issues.
The members of the Elkhorn Township Board at the beginning of the year were Jeremy Moss, Jody Delaney and Nancy Schlotfeld, who resigned last Friday.
During the May primary, Moss was recalled by a vote of 70 to 35. As a result, Delaney and Schlotfeld were tasked with finding a replacement, something Mytty said they could not agree on.
Now, Mytty said he heard from Schlotfeld that Delaney had left the territory and stopped attending board meetings. He also said attempts to get in contact with Delaney have been unsuccessful, while County Attorney Oliver Glass said he heard her house was being foreclosed.
But in order for the county to fill the board, Mytty said it must have two or more vacancies, according to Dodge County Statute 32-567.
According to Statute 32-560, Mytty said Delaney's seat could only be declared vacant if she had ceased "to be a resident of the state, district, county, township or precinct in which the duties of her office are to be exercised or for which she may have been elected."
As Delaney was still a registered voter in the area, Mytty said he told Schlotfeld that her seat was not vacated and the county could not intervene.
"That's when Nancy said, 'Well, forget it. I'm resigning,'" he said. "So that's when she submitted her resignation, and now we've got for sure two gone, probably three of them."
With the township board becoming inactive, Mytty said Statute 23-2,100 required the board of supervisors to hold a public hearing on the termination of the board if they could not fill the positions after six months.
Chairman Bob Missel called the board "controversial," citing its investigation from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) in regards to the usage of flood repair funds.
In October 2019, State Auditor Charlie Janssen submitted a letter to the board stating that although the APA would not conduct a financial audit, it found several issues with the board.
These issues included payments to Moss' company, Moss Services, for flood repair work, an increase in the boardmembers' annual salaries and a lack of transparency with the board's meetings.
Supervisor Lon Strand was critical of the board, saying they let personal drama ruin the township and that he didn't see it as a governmental agency anymore.
"It was just junior high drama, and it wasn't necessary and it just fell in a heap," he said. "And they've endured a lot through the flood, they got their roads done, but it was too much interaction that didn't work, and it was always two against one."
With the board's members either gone or neglecting their duties, Mytty said he suggested sending letters to residents in the Elkhorn Township asking them to step up to the open positions.
Although Strand said the new members would not be responsible for the board's "current mess," the board acknowledged that it would not be easy to sell residents on joining.
"I hate to say this, but a lot of those people out there know the Hatfield and McCoy story," Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. "That stuff gets around quicker than the good stuff."
Strand said from a road standpoint, it would be helpful for people who are interested in serving on the board to know that they would just have to present a budget.
"Even if the county clerk did the budget and they signed it, we need a board," he said. "So if they would have a group of people willing to serve, the township process, the governmental process could be explained to them."
Missel said Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert could help the new board with the roads portion, while Mytty would help them with the budgeting process.
"If there's more than three applicants, which would be awesome, we would have to have maybe a subcommittee look at that and make a recommendation to the full board," Strand said. "I don't see the full board looking through all of them."
Missel said the issue would need a legal opinion going forward as to Delaney's legitimacy as a member of the board with her absence.
The board also approved its cost-sharing of the Drainage Ditch Hazard Mitigation Project with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, city of Fremont, city of North Bend and North Bend Drainage District.
"This stems from work done by the Joint Water Commission in cooperation with all the entities," Missel said. "This is in hopes of ultimately accomplishing a major flood renovation to the North Bend Drainage District's main ditch."
The drainage ditch, which is around four miles in length, protects North Bend by collecting and diverting flood waters from the Platte River. The NBDD applied for $1.7 million in grant assistance for the project.
With the local match of 25%, or up to $425,000, each entity would pay for $100,000, except for NBDD's payment of $25,000.
"We have the potential for grant monies to cover our local share," Missel said. "Tom [Smith, emergency manager,] has been working on that, but in order to enter into this agreement, each entity has to approve that allocation to get those funds."
Missel thanked Smith for working with the various parties and said the project was critical for North Bend to have the protection it needed from any potential future floods.
The board also approved a request from the county attorney's office to hire a juvenile intervention specialist.
"Essentially, it saves the county money without sending these kids to court," said Meggie Studt, community youth coordinator. "It's more community-focused, keeping them busy, finding pro-social, positive things for them to do."
Studt said in December, the office applied for a supplemental grant of $37,000, which was awarded in June.
"We've done interviews, we're going to do the hire, and talking with the crime commission where we get the funding from, due to different labor laws and things changing, they are requiring that this position be a county employee," she said.
Studt said the position will be 100% reimbursed and funded by the grant, with health insurance and retirement benefits included. She said she has never had issues in the past in receiving the money on time.
Glass said he supported the position and recommended going forward with its implementation.
"The position itself is certainly warranted," Missel said. "It's a great service and benefit to the county attorney's office."
The board also approved in transferring $400,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the Road and Veterans Aid funds, with $386,091 and $13,909, respectively, to lower property taxes.
When asked by Supervisor David Saalfeld about getting funds back from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Missel said he is working with Huppert on crafting a letter to appeal to NEMA, possibly with some help from Sen. Lynne Walz. Huppert advised to give the agency another week before they start pushing for the funds.
The board also voted to reject the state's offer to relinquish jurisdictional control for the Fremont Southeast Beltway project, set to begin construction in July 2020.
In other news, the board approved $1,000 in funding the Summit Grove Preservation Group, the use of Community Development Block Grant funds on the Ames Dike Repair Project and a five-year agreement with Douglas County for forensic and crime scene services.
