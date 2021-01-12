Dodge County Board of Supervisors starting new year with member Pat Tawney

Dodge County Supervisor-elect Pat Tawney will join the county’s board of supervisors for its first meeting this year on Wednesday.
“It sure seems like a good board, and I think everything will be great,” he said. “I’m hoping to jump in with both feet.”
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse. Prior to the meeting, Tawney will be sworn in as a supervisor along with reelected Supervisors Dan Weddle and Greg Beam.
Tawney will replace Supervisor David Saalfeld, who has served District 4 since 2016. Saalfeld was defeated during the May 2020 primary by Tawney, who received around 47.7% of the vote against Saalfeld and Terry Synovec.
“I would like to say that it’s been an honor to be with this group,” Saalfeld said at his last meeting as a supervisor on Dec. 30, 2020. “As a board member, I’ve learned a lot, and that to me means more than anything.”
Tawney serves as a captain in the Fremont Fire Department, where he has worked for almost 30 years.
“There’s a lot of people calling already with things that they feel need to be addressed in the county,” Tawney told the Fremont Tribune shortly after his primary win. “And I’m glad they feel that I have an open ear to listen to those concerns if there’s something they feel that is important, that needs to be looked at from the county level.”
As winning the May 2020 primary made him the sole candidate for the election last November, Tawney said it’s seemed like forever since he was chosen as a supervisor.
“I’ve attended a lot of board meetings to get the feeling of how the meetings are run, and that’s been a good experience,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”