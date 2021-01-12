Dodge County Board of Supervisors starting new year with member Pat Tawney

Dodge County Supervisor-elect Pat Tawney will join the county’s board of supervisors for its first meeting this year on Wednesday.

“It sure seems like a good board, and I think everything will be great,” he said. “I’m hoping to jump in with both feet.”

The board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse. Prior to the meeting, Tawney will be sworn in as a supervisor along with reelected Supervisors Dan Weddle and Greg Beam.

Tawney will replace Supervisor David Saalfeld, who has served District 4 since 2016. Saalfeld was defeated during the May 2020 primary by Tawney, who received around 47.7% of the vote against Saalfeld and Terry Synovec.

“I would like to say that it’s been an honor to be with this group,” Saalfeld said at his last meeting as a supervisor on Dec. 30, 2020. “As a board member, I’ve learned a lot, and that to me means more than anything.”

Tawney serves as a captain in the Fremont Fire Department, where he has worked for almost 30 years.