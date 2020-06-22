Dodge County courthouse already complying with Gov. Ricketts' face mask mandate

Other measures have also been introduced in the courthouse to mitigate the spread of the virus, including installing plexiglass windows in the building’s finance department to separate workers and the public.

“I think we’ve done a good job of managing that process with the best interest of employees and the public in mind,” Missel said.

The courthouse is also implementing social distancing measures to keep the public a safe distance apart from one another. Otherwise, Missel said the building is back to operating as close to “business as usual” as possible.

“Our only hiccup is paying attention to social distancing and working with security staff,” he said. “People will see some lines outside of the courthouse and that’s because we’re trying to make an effort to keep social distancing.”

It’s too early to estimate how much money the county will receive from the state for COVID-19 relief. Missel said the county is documenting any incurred expenses that can be related to COVID-19.

“Our protocol is to document, document and document,” he said. “ ... That will be the list we submit.”