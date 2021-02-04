Dodge County deputies raise funds for 8-year-old with cancer

It was Saturday night when Sgt. Dustin Weitzel of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent a text message to Jess Knoell asking her to bring her family to the building.
“We were totally surprised by it,” the Fremont woman said. “And to be honest, I didn’t know what it was, and we had no idea.”
Unbeknownst to the Knoells, Dodge County deputies had been raising funds throughout the month of January for Knoell’s 8-year-old son, Jace, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.
During his visit to the office, Jace Knoell was presented with the check and also got to meet with deputies and the K-9 units and spend time inside their cruisers.
Deputy Gabrielle Frank said the idea to raise the funds came from Weitzel. Typically, the office has a “No Shave November” event through the end of December.
“We collect funds over that time, and that actually goes into an account that if someone that works for Dodge County were to get sick or have medical bills or cancer, that they could use those funds in that account for any assistance during that time,” she said.
To fundraise, deputies who have a beard must donate every day they come into work with the money they save by not shaving.
“For [growing a beard], it’s a breaking of a policy,” Frank said. “So it’s good for them to kind of have that outlet of, they can have beards for the month and use the money that they would use for their razors and stuff to donate to the program.”
With the extra month, Frank said Weitzel wanted to raise money for Jace Knoell, whose parents, Jess and Jeremy, had been providing updates on the Facebook page “Jace’s Journey.”
“So he talked to Sheriff [Steve] Hespen and talked him into keeping the beards for the month of January, and the money raised during that month would go to Jace’s Journey,” Frank said. “And Sheriff Hespen agreed and allowed them to do that.”
Jace Knoell was 14 months old when a tumor was found in his abdomen in September 2013. He was diagnosed with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma.
After 15 months of treatment, Knoell was declared NED, meaning “no evidence of disease.” However, after five years of being cancer-free, the cancer re-emerged in April 2020 and he started treatment the next month.
“We don’t really have a treatment end date,” Jess Knoell said. “He’s currently undergoing treatment. He’s been doing a chemo/antibody regiment, and he is scheduled for cycle eight next week.”
Jace Knoell recently finished his 12th and final radiation treatment on Jan. 27.
On Saturday, the Knoells had a surprise visit with Weitzel, Frank and four other deputies. Even when they reached the department, Jess Knoell said she kept the event a secret from her son.
“He didn’t know who was going to come out. I think he thought it was a family member,” she said. “And so he got a little emotional, just because he’s 8 and he knows what it means to have somebody think about him and care for him.”
Although Jace Knoell was nervous about meeting the deputies, Jess Knoell said her son was also excited to talk with them.
“They gave him three badges that they wear on their uniforms, which he thinks is really cool,” she said. “He’s currently looking for a backpack right now to match them, and he wants to put them on there.”
Jess Knoell said her son eventually overcame his nervousness as he opened up to the deputies.
“He was able to pet the K-9 dog and just talk with them, and he sat in the cruiser and flipped on the lights,” she said. “When they left, he had all these other questions that he wanted to ask them.”
During Jace Knoell’s visit, Frank said she was amazed by how informed he was about his situation and how strong he was with everything going on.
“I think as the general public, we take for granted healthy lives, and to see such a young boy be affected by cancer in such a big way was really emotional for all of us to see,” she said. “And it just showed us how much of a warrior that Jace is.”
With Jace Knoell going through so much, Jess Knoell said the trip and fundraiser were great experiences for her son.
“We are super grateful for all of the support the community has given us and shown us,” she said. “We’re just super blessed to live in a community that is so supportive.”