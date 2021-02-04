Dodge County deputies raise funds for 8-year-old with cancer

“He didn’t know who was going to come out. I think he thought it was a family member,” she said. “And so he got a little emotional, just because he’s 8 and he knows what it means to have somebody think about him and care for him.”

Although Jace Knoell was nervous about meeting the deputies, Jess Knoell said her son was also excited to talk with them.

“They gave him three badges that they wear on their uniforms, which he thinks is really cool,” she said. “He’s currently looking for a backpack right now to match them, and he wants to put them on there.”

Jess Knoell said her son eventually overcame his nervousness as he opened up to the deputies.

“He was able to pet the K-9 dog and just talk with them, and he sat in the cruiser and flipped on the lights,” she said. “When they left, he had all these other questions that he wanted to ask them.”

During Jace Knoell’s visit, Frank said she was amazed by how informed he was about his situation and how strong he was with everything going on.