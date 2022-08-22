Dodge County deputies respond to 2 different accident Monday

Drivers received minor injuries after two different accidents that occurred Monday in Dodge County.

Both accidents involved drivers following too closely to the vehicles in front of them.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies went to an accident that occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard.

They said the accident happened when the driver of a 2021 Kenworth tractor/trailer was westbound on Highway 30, attempting to turn north onto County Road 14 Boulevard.

A 2006 Peterbilt tractor/trailer was following too closely to the first vehicle and rear-ended it.

The Kenworth semi then overturned onto its side.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Fremont Rescue personnel.

The highway had lane closures and delays for approximately four hours while the vehicles were removed by Arrow Towing.

Another personal injury accident occurred at approximately 12:34 p.m. at County Roads P and 21.

Dodge County deputies conducted an investigation and determined that a 2001 International tractor/trailer was westbound on County Road P when it was struck from behind by a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was following too closely.

The International truck had minor damage, while the pickup had heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Nickerson Rescue personnel treated the drivers of both vehicles at the scene for minor injuries.

No other information was available at press time.