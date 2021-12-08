Dodge County Drug Court graduate learns healing, growth during time in program

Although she said she was “miserable” when entering the drug court program, Kasaira Consbruck said she made slow but steady progress as time went on.

“I started to feel happy again and I started to actually smile and laugh again,” she said. “It gets better, and I just think everyone should hold onto that.”

On Tuesday, Consbruck graduated from the Dodge County Adult Drug Court after spending 144 weeks, or just shy of three years, within the program. She was honored with a ceremony at the Dodge County Courthouse.

“I’m encouraged by the woman that you are becoming and that you have become,” Judge Geoffrey Hall told Consbruck. “Today is your day, we’re here to honor you and I’m very happy and proud that you’ve taken the steps that you have.”

Dodge County’s drug court allows individuals with nonviolent drug charges to enter into a rehabilitation program, going through multiple steps as they learn skills to move forward. Upon graduation of the program, they have the charge removed from their record.

“You’ve changed a lot since you’ve been here, but the reason it’s taken this long is because change is hard,” Hall said. “You’re a perfect example of that.”

Since Consbruck entered the program, drug court member Stacey Lichtenberg said she admired her high level of maturity and was proud of her efforts.

“I don’t think any of this was very easy for you, and I’m happy that you said you’re going to continue with your therapist, because I swear that’s the key to this continued success,” she said. “And I believe with my whole heart that you have a story intended for more people than you have encountered yet.”

Lichtenberg also encouraged Consbruck to have a strong support foundation and never to let anything or anyone have power over her, including herself.

“You have to maintain yourself first before anything else is going to fall into place and to make sure that that’s the mindset that you keep and keep yourself down that path,” she said.

Coordinator Brandon Jerred told Consbruck she was able to break through a wall she put up for herself, which is something not a lot of people can do.

“The thing that always impressed me was you didn’t just settle,” he said. “You were willing to allow us to push you, and that’s what my challenge to you is: Now you get that task of pushing yourself.”

Member Rachel Hosick said she saw Consbruck grow throughout the course of the program, including realizing why drug court needed what they did of her.

“I’m really proud of you today and in just the last few months all the changes that you’ve made,” she said.

Member Diane Braun advised Consbruck to always put herself first and not settle for anything.

“I believe in you, and I’m glad I get to still be there for you,” she said.

Deputy Dodge County Attorney and member Thomas Gross said Consbruck should leave the ceremony accomplished, proud and empowered by the person she is today.

“Be proud of yourself even when you make a mistake,” he said. “Be proud of yourself knowing that you have the skills to make up for it.”

Member Greg Worth told Consbruck she showed resolve throughout her time in the program and that she had learned how to self-reflect and accept constructive criticism.

“You do seem like a terrific person and I admire what you’ve gone through here,” he said.

With her family in the room, Consbruck said she spent around half of her time in the program just focusing on herself.

“I don’t even want to know what I would be like if I didn’t do that,” she said. “It’s healing, and that’s what I needed.”

Although he said Consbruck had seen ups and downs, Hall said he was encouraged by her potential and possibilities.

“I am a firm believer that we’ve learned far more from our failures often than our successes,” he said. “So you’ve got to savor those successes, but also cherish those failures, because that’s what makes you better.”

Finally, Hall advised Consbruck to find a career path she cares about and enjoys as she exits drug court.

“You have the ability to be a tremendous success in life. Never, never compromise yourself,” he said. “If you do that, you’ll be a success.”

