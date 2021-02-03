Dodge County Drug Court member graduates from program

Judge Geoffrey Hall said Frank King’s journey through the drug court program reminded him of the Parable of the Prodigal Son.
“’For this was my son who is dead, and he is alive again. He was lost, and he is found.’ And they all began to celebrate,” he said. “Frank King, we’re here to celebrate you today, the beginning of your journey.”
After 80 weeks within the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, King graduated from the program at a ceremony with friends, family and other drug court participants at the Dodge County Courthouse Tuesday.
“This day is a very special day for me as I begin a new chapter of my life, one day I’ll never forget,” he said.
The Dodge County Drug Court, which started in 2008, provides a four-phase program for participants facing nonviolent drug charges. Once completed, participants are given an order dismissing their case.
King said drug court had given him the tools and resources to battle his addiction, which he said made him lose control of his life.
“Today, I have morals, integrity, faith and commitments I refuse to break,” he said. “I know that if I continue to work hard and work a solid program that I can live life healthy, happy, for myself, my kids and my family.”
Hall commended King for his lack of sanctions in drug court, as well as his time spent in the program, which he said was about as quick as somebody could get through the program.
“You’ve had some struggles in your life,” he said. “But you’ve taken the privilege, opportunity of drug court, and you have truly made the most of it.”
Brandon Jerred, coordinator of the drug court, said he first met King while sitting in on his interview screening to the program. During the ceremony, he made note of the large number of King’s friends and family in the room.
“It’s because you have some great qualities and attributes about yourself,” he said. “You’re a great guy, and everybody here that sits behind me is lucky to call you a friend.”
Jerred said he had seen great growth with King during his time in the program. With wanting to help everyone around him, he told King he often had people walking over him at first.
“You still have some more room to grow on that, and I’m confident you’ll be able to do that,” he said. “But I hope you’ll continue to remember the lessons you’ve learned through drug court and continue to be a friend for everyone that’s here, but continue to grow and work on yourself and continue to give back.”
Team member Emily Beamis, who is also the deputy county attorney, said she was prepared to ask for a prison sentence for King when she first received his case.
“However, at that time, you wanted to show me, and you said this through your attorney, that you wanted to change and you wanted to show me how much you were willing to go that extra step,” she said.
Beamis said she was proud to see King enter into treatment and into the drug court program. With his graduation, she said it was important for King to remember his worth and his value to himself and others.
“Because if you lose that, you’re going to lose your sobriety, you’re going to lose your success in life, you’re not going to be the person you are today,” she said. “And I know that you can maintain that, you just need to remember it.”
Team member Greg Worth said as he deals with those who have been sanctioned in the program, he didn’t get to meet much with King as a result.
But for those he did meet with, Worth said King’s name often came up as a someone they could rely on and look to.
“That’s a huge credit to you,” he said. “And I think it hopefully sets a certain example for others that are looking to fill your footsteps.”
Team member Diane Braun, who worked with King in the relapse prevention program, said the program and King’s bonds with his family was a great foundation for him.
“You’ve really put in a lot of hard work. People don’t complete drug court this quickly without doing a lot, a lot of work,” she said. “I wish you nothing but the best, and I think you’re going to do well.”
Hall called King an example of the drug court’s success and told him to keep giving back to those in his life.
“You’ve stumbled, you’ve fallen, but the true measure of a person, the true measure of a man is when he picks himself up from those stumbles and gives the effort to be the best person he can be,” he said. “You are an example of what can happen.”
As he will be two years sober on May 23, King said he was grateful for the program and the support system of his friends and family.
“Today, tomorrow and the next day, I will get up, dress up, show up and never give up, no matter how I feel,” he said. “This has been a great journey and a true blessing in disguise.”