Dodge County Drug Court member graduates from program

“You’ve had some struggles in your life,” he said. “But you’ve taken the privilege, opportunity of drug court, and you have truly made the most of it.”

Brandon Jerred, coordinator of the drug court, said he first met King while sitting in on his interview screening to the program. During the ceremony, he made note of the large number of King’s friends and family in the room.

“It’s because you have some great qualities and attributes about yourself,” he said. “You’re a great guy, and everybody here that sits behind me is lucky to call you a friend.”

Jerred said he had seen great growth with King during his time in the program. With wanting to help everyone around him, he told King he often had people walking over him at first.

“You still have some more room to grow on that, and I’m confident you’ll be able to do that,” he said. “But I hope you’ll continue to remember the lessons you’ve learned through drug court and continue to be a friend for everyone that’s here, but continue to grow and work on yourself and continue to give back.”

Team member Emily Beamis, who is also the deputy county attorney, said she was prepared to ask for a prison sentence for King when she first received his case.