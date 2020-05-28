Dodge County Drug Court members pick up litter in Fremont parks

Despite some wet weather conditions, nearly 30 members of the Dodge County Adult Drug Court took part in a cleanup day across multiple Fremont parks Tuesday afternoon.
The event, held in collaboration with Keep Fremont Beautiful, had the members picked up litter in three groups across the city for about three hours.
“They did split up at three different locations so that we were respecting the social distancing and group size guideline recommendations,” KFB Executive Director Casey Vaughan said. “And they were actually able to pick up litter at several parks in Fremont, Johnson Lake and other miscellaneous public areas such as the ditches in front of Walmart.”
Tim Privitera, coordinator for the Dodge County Drug Court, said the event began after he reached out to the city about having its members clean up some of the city’s parks.
“It’s been a little while since we’ve done cleanup, but we have done it,” he said. “The members of the drug court are always involved in some sort of community service, whether it’s the Poor Farm or any other local hours that they can get.”
Vaughan said she was thrilled when she heard that the drug court was interested in having its members volunteer.
“I jumped at the opportunity because we always love people volunteering to clean up our community, and it just worked out perfect,” she said.
On the day of the event, the members operated in groups of 10 as they met at the Dodge County Courthouse around 12:30 p.m. They received litter grabbers and trash bags from KFB, as well as gloves and masks from the drug court.
“We got the supplies and then met up as three different teams at three different parks,” Privitera said. “So one team started at Johnson, another team started at John C. and another team started at Clemmons.”
Until about 3:30 p.m., the groups cleaned up at various parks in Fremont, including Ruwe, Van Anda, Barnard, Masonic, Ronin and Milliken parks before celebrating with pizza.
“They had a really positive attitude about it,” Privitera said. “It seemed like they were grateful to be out there on the day that typically a lot of them would have been in drug court.”
During the cleanup, Vaughan said she got the opportunity to stop by each group and thank them for their work.
“I think that they were just all happy to be able to help out our community and be outdoors, even though the weather wasn’t very favorable,” she said. “But I got great feedback and great responses from everyone, and it sounds like they would love to go out and collaborate again, and we are more than happy to do so.”
Vaughan said she’d like to see more cleanups with the drug court on a quarterly or biannual basis, as litter cleanup costs the country $11.5 billion every year.
“If you see litter somewhere, people are more likely to litter that area,” she said. “If we’re able to keep our parks and our public places clean from litter, then they’re more likely to stay that way.”
Privitera also said he’d like to see the drug court’s collaboration with KFB continue with more trash pickups.
“This is something that we’re doing as a drug court to just give back to the community and just show the community that people in drug court are changing and recreating their lives and being rehabilitated and giving back to the community,” he said. “This isn’t just about giving people hours for their court order; this is about showing Fremont that the people in this program are changing.”
The cleanup also gave members of the drug court an opportunity to show their leadership and spread positivity to others, Privitera said.
“I also think that it was a good thing for the Fremont community to see the drug court participants in the flesh and that they’re real people and that they are really actually giving back to the community and that their lives really are changing,” he said.
Privitera said he was thankful for the opportunity, as it allowed members of the drug court to give back.
“I like that this sort of event can remove that stigma and helps people in the community to see that these are the people that live in their community and that they are changing their lives and giving back and trying to do the right thing,” he said.
Although people on drug court may sometimes have a bad reputation, Vaughan said it’s important to understand that good people do make mistakes.
“This just gives them the opportunity to show that they want to help our community, they want to be a part of our community and just volunteering for a local nonprofit and doing something that our whole city benefits from,” she said. “I think it’s just showing that they want to get out there, they want to help and they don’t want to just have this label placed on them.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.