Dodge County Drug Court members pick up litter in Fremont parks

“If you see litter somewhere, people are more likely to litter that area,” she said. “If we’re able to keep our parks and our public places clean from litter, then they’re more likely to stay that way.”

Privitera also said he’d like to see the drug court’s collaboration with KFB continue with more trash pickups.

“This is something that we’re doing as a drug court to just give back to the community and just show the community that people in drug court are changing and recreating their lives and being rehabilitated and giving back to the community,” he said. “This isn’t just about giving people hours for their court order; this is about showing Fremont that the people in this program are changing.”

The cleanup also gave members of the drug court an opportunity to show their leadership and spread positivity to others, Privitera said.

“I also think that it was a good thing for the Fremont community to see the drug court participants in the flesh and that they’re real people and that they are really actually giving back to the community and that their lives really are changing,” he said.

Privitera said he was thankful for the opportunity, as it allowed members of the drug court to give back.