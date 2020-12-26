Dodge County Drug Court's methods help with state's low drug-related deaths

Overall, the drug court lasts about 20 to 24 months for an individual, depending on how well the participant can adjust to the program.

“That’s the benefit of drug court, we are uniquely set up to address any hiccups or any challenges that come along the way,” Jerred said. “So that way, it’s not a three-month, drawn-out process to get these new services into place.”

In a letter written by an anonymous member of the drug court to move to phase four of the program, they stated their gratitude for the program and the support avenues that it provided them.

“When I look at my journey with drug court, I am so grateful for the life I live today, and there will never be enough words to express my gratitude,” they wrote. “I know drug court saved my life.”

With his background in therapy as an independent mental health practitioner, Jerred said the problem-solving courts have been an effective way of meeting all of the needs of individuals to prevent needless drug-related deaths.