Dodge County Drug Court's methods help with state's low drug-related deaths

On Dec. 8, America’s Health Rankings released its 2020 annual report, placing Nebraska in 20th place for overall health outcomes.
However, the state fared much better for drug-related deaths, ranking just second behind South Dakota at 7.4 deaths per 100,000 population in 2018. That same year, the national average was 20.6.
With Nebraska remaining in the top 10 percentile for U.S. states, placing first in the last two rankings in 2018 and 2019, District Six Adult Drug Court Coordinator Brandon Jerred said the state has strived to be on the bleeding edge of looking at innovative ways to address its problems.
“We have people from all over the state of Nebraska looking at what our gaps and services are not only from a probation standpoint, but problem-solving court is kind of the great bridge between probation and the treatment world,” he said. “We really sit in between those two realms, and so we really have a unique perspective on what the treatment world’s trying to do with this, and then also what probations are doing with this.”
Dodge County’s drug court began in 2008, becoming a full-fledged program in 2009. The next year, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall was appointed to his position and began work with the program.
Through the drug court program, participants who face nonviolent charges can work through several phases to help them on the path to become drug-free. Dodge County’s court has around 35 participants at a time and an average graduation rate of 66%, compared to the state’s overall average of 59%.
“We’ve had some changes, but I think the continuity of our team and the idea that we work together as a team aspect to deal with a problem is very helpful,” Hall said. “I don’t know if many of the other problem-solving courts in the state have had that longevity, and I think we benefit from that.”
Hall said the program’s success can also be attributed to several support facilities in the Fremont area, as well as support from the county, which provides funding on an annual basis.
“Luckily, we’ve got a community that supports that and buys in, as well as the employers,” he said. “They’ve been very positive of giving these people good jobs, and that’s helped a ton.”
As a district judge, Hall said 70% of the people who come before him in court have either issues with mental health or substance abuse and are in need of resources that probation or incarceration can’t give them such as a place to live, a job or a vehicle.
“When all those things come together, that’s where people really excel, and they don’t go back to substance for the most part, because they have made life changes that they see a better way,” he said. “But that takes a lot of time, effort and resources to get to that point.”
According to State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen, Nebraska has 32 problem-solving courts in all 12 Nebraska judicial districts, serving 1,400 participants each year.
Along with adult drug and DUI courts, other courts include those for veterans treatment, reentry, mental health, juvenile drug and family treatment.
"Statewide standards are essential for expanding capacity and ensuring the establishment of best practices and quality assurance," he said. "As a result, all Nebraska problem-solving courts adhere to best practice standards."
Jerred first joined the drug court as a treatment officer in March 2019. On Oct. 1, he took over as coordinator from Tim Privitera.
During his time with the program, Jerred said one of its benefits has been its ability to adapt to the changes in drug culture and the unique needs of its participants.
“Since we are lucky to have county support and county funding, we can really address challenges much more quickly than what some of the people are able to,” he said.
The drug court has four phases for its participants to enter into. After the Dodge County Attorney’s Office recognizes a client that could be a good fit, they enter into discussion with their defense attorney.
After the application, Jerred or one of the court’s officers interviews the interested participant and gets an evaluation from a licensed therapist. During this process, he said they look for co-occurring issues such as trauma or employment issues.
If approved, a vast majority of the participants go through a residential program, which is anywhere from four weeks to six months, depending on what their needs are.
“As we know, severe substance use typically, you see a lot of underlying health problems that go along with their severe substance use,” Jerred said. “So we’re really looking at those physical health, the mental health needs.”
This first phase of the program also includes weekly reports to the drug court to track their progress. After this, the second phase includes intensive outpatient programs and living at sober living houses in the area, attending community support meetings.
“A lot of times, when an individual comes out of a severe substance use, a lot of their healthy supports have either gone away or the client has pushed them away, so really, all their supports are substance users,” Jerred said. “So now we have to completely get them completely into a sober community that is going to help them to continue with that long-term sobriety.”
During this phase, participants start to earn the drug court team’s trust and start attending court every other week. Jerred said the program’s third phase has good supports in place for the participants.
“And then they end at phase four, which is really their transition out of drug court back: What are we doing to set them up for long-term success?” he said. “And then we also have those phase four participants start mentoring some of our other participants.”
Overall, the drug court lasts about 20 to 24 months for an individual, depending on how well the participant can adjust to the program.
“That’s the benefit of drug court, we are uniquely set up to address any hiccups or any challenges that come along the way,” Jerred said. “So that way, it’s not a three-month, drawn-out process to get these new services into place.”
In a letter written by an anonymous member of the drug court to move to phase four of the program, they stated their gratitude for the program and the support avenues that it provided them.
“When I look at my journey with drug court, I am so grateful for the life I live today, and there will never be enough words to express my gratitude,” they wrote. “I know drug court saved my life.”
With his background in therapy as an independent mental health practitioner, Jerred said the problem-solving courts have been an effective way of meeting all of the needs of individuals to prevent needless drug-related deaths.
“They’re using the substance because either they need it to function or because there’s an underlying either mental health or some other co-occurring issue that is not being addressed that they’re looking to the substance to self-medicate, essentially,” he said. “So from my standpoint, we’re very lucky in Nebraska that from a statewide level, we’re really trying the best we can to address a lot of these with looking at different problem-solving courts.”
From what he’s seen across the county, Hall said incarceration doesn’t help people with mental health or substance abuse issues.
“These problem-solving courts work,” he said. “They take resources, they take time, commitment, a buy-in from the community, but I think we’ve proven that they work.”
With Nebraska taking more steps, such as day reporting centers or more specialty courts, Hall said the state is stepping away from the penitentiary system to give people the help they need.
“It’s going to take a long-term effort, a commitment financially and manpower to make it work, but I do believe that the powers that be see the results and are committed to making it happen,” he said. “It won’t happen overnight, it’s going to take a long period of time, but I think we’ve made some good first steps.”
Jerred said he was proud to be a part of a team of such experienced individuals and that he was thankful to see Nebraska taking substance abuse seriously.
“They’re really asking on a statewide level, ‘What can we do to better address the substance use problem and the other co-occurring problems that occur?’” he said. “And the more times we look at it, problem-solving court is really the best solution to a lot of these problems that a lot of these people are facing.”