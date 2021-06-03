 Skip to main content
Dodge County Emergency Management office to host Community Emergency Response Team courses
Dodge County Emergency Management office to host Community Emergency Response Team courses

A pair of Community Emergency Response Team courses are being offered to area teens and adults by the Dodge County Emergency Management office. 

On Wednesday, the office had a Teen CERT kickoff meeting to introduce teenagers interested in emergency preparedness, community service and life safety skills. 

The kickoff meeting is a precursor to a series of trainings that will take place on June 9-11. The trainings will cover topics discussed during the kickoff meeting.

Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said the meetings will also explore career fields in law enforcement and dispatch, fire and emergency medical services. 

The office will also host a basic academy for adults interested in being trained in CERT curriculum. The 20-hour course will provide training in disaster preparedness, with specific courses centered on fire and life safety, light search and rescue and CERT organization. 

"The CERT program is based on individuals and volunteers being able to take care of themselves until help arrives," Smith said. "It's important for individuals to be able to take care of themselves until help can arise." 

Both trainings are free to the public. Anybody interested in participating in either training can contact Smith directly at the Dodge County Emergency Management Office by calling (402) 727-2785. 

Smith said the program offers a holistic approach to emergency and disaster preparedness. 

"It's a good program," he said. "It's very helpful to have when disasters and emergencies happen." 

