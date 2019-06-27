The Dodge County Fair is set for July 31 through Aug. 4 in Scribner. The fair board has been planning since September and is announcing some changes for this year’s fair.
The textile arts (needlework) department is moving its display area to the center of the exhibition hall. All quilts will be hung in the same manner as before, but a larger area will allow fairgoers better views of the entries.
Sunday’s release of entries also will be facilitated by securing the area for designated tables to pick up entries. This will allow the workers a safer environment to work in and assure the entries are not soiled in removing them from the displays. It also will be easier to return them to the proper owners.
The “Heritage Item” will continue. This is an item that reflects needlework of the past and need not be the work of the entrant. It should include a written statement regarding the item’s historical significance and/or information about the creator. Judging will be done by committee and will be based 60 percent on the quality of the item, and 40 percent on the historical info presented with the item.
A new award will be “Judge’s Personal Favorite.” This will be awarded completely at the judge’s discretion.
The special premium for the year will be in honor of two institutions of higher learning: the University of Nebraska and Midland University. Midland University is celebrating 100 years since its founding so its school colors – blue and orange – can be entered. UNL is celebrating its 150th anniversary so a scarlet and cream (red and white) item can be entered.
This needlework will display a connection to the universities directly or an item done in the school colors.
The senior art department has chosen to celebrate the “Year of the Pig.” The special premium is for a pig craft/artwork.
As a reminder, there also is a special requirement for the photography department. All photos have to be no smaller than 5-by-7 and no larger than an 8-by-10 print. All prints must either be matted or framed. Snapshots of 4-by-6 or smaller will not be judged.