Dodge County Fair cancelled due to COVID-19, 4-H events up in air

“When you look at the entertainment side of the fair and the bigger things, we’re relying on a lot of third-party vendors to work with, and then you’re getting into contract-signing with them,” he said. “And we didn’t want to get ourselves in a situation where you’re signing contracts and putting money out there where you don’t know if it can be fulfilled.”

Moseman said he also wanted to make sure that agriculture would still be celebrated, as he said that’s how many county fairs started.

“I think we really wanted to try to do everything we can to make sure that the youth of the county can still show off their projects and get to celebrate their agricultural experiences,” he said. “And so we just felt like if we can control that with a limited crowd, limited exposure, we’re going to try our best with staying within all the state health guidelines to be able to keep that option open.”

The fair board has also held conversations and joint meetings with other counties across the state to get an idea of what the situation would be like, Moseman said.