From a demolition derby and tractor pull to a concert with a country music legend, the Dodge County Fair in Scribner will offer a host of events for attendees.

The annual fair, which features 4-H livestock shows and kids activities, is scheduled from Aug. 2-6 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.

Three nights of entertainment are planned for the fair.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull is set for Thursday, Aug. 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. in the west arena.

“It’s the first time in probably the last four or five years that we’ve had the Outlaw Pullers back to the fair, so we’re excited to have them back and being part of the fair again this year,” said Houston Moseman, fair manager. “There’s a lot of local guys that pull with the Outlaw association.”

Admission is $15 per ticket and children ages 5 and under get in free.

Nationally known country music star John Michael Montgomery will perform in concert on Friday, Aug. 4. He is known for songs such as “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

Dylan Bloom of North Bend and Adam Doleac, whom Moseman describes as an “up and coming artist,” each will provide an opening act.

Gates open at 6 p.m. in the west arena. Concert tickets $30 each. Children ages 5 and under get in free.

The Demolition Derby and Tough Trucks event is set for Saturday, Aug. 5 in the west arena. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Children ages 5 and under get in free.

New this year is the Family Fun Zone in the middle of the fairgrounds. Although there won’t be a carnival, a variety of activities for kids of all ages will be available.

They include bounce houses, laser tag and a rock-climbing wall. A Virtual Reality trailer will be onsite as well.

Saturday is Kids Day at the fair and a host of activities are planned.

The Three Rivers (Health Department) Bicycle Obstacle Course starts at 10 a.m., north of the Exhibit Hall by the swimming pool.

Kids and adults can have an educational opportunity when the University of Nebraska Mobile Beef Lab is at the fair, starting at 10 a.m.

Moseman said the lab brings a steer to the event.

“You get to see the inside of a live steer and how their digestive tract works. It’s pretty cool,” Moseman said. “We had it last year. It was a big hit.”

The Kiddie pedal tractor pull starts at 11 a.m. Saturday in the air conditioned Exhibit Hall.

Face painting and a balloon artist will be available at 2 p.m. at the kidZone, a hands-on learning center to help kids learn about agriculture.

A variety of 4-H activities will take place each day of the fair and Moseman suggests visiting the fair website at www.dodgecountyfair.org or downloading the mobile app for a complete schedule.

A few shows include:

Wednesday – Poultry show, 4 p.m. in the livestock pavilion;

Thursday—Sheep and Goat Show, 9:30 a.m. and Dairy Cattle Show, 1 p.m. in the livestock arena;

Friday—Swine Show, 8 a.m. in the livestock arena and Dog Show, 1 p.m. in Mohr Auditorium;

Saturday – Beef Show, 9 a.m. in the livestock arena; Rabbit Show, 10 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.

In addition, a variety of static exhibits from baked goods to plants to artwork will be on display in the Exhibit Hall.

“The best part of the fair, I think, is just seeing everyone from around the county come together and exhibit their projects, whether it be 4-H or open class,” he said.

Other events during the fair include a beer and wine-tasting event for adults, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Exhibit Hall. The Pathfinder Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The annual parade starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Scribner.

Moseman appreciates the fair board and sponsors for all their hard work. He encourages the public to visit the fair.

“I hope people attend, because the kids put so much effort and work into their projects and everyone needs to check out what the kids are doing with all their 4-H projects,” Moseman said, adding, “The fair board really strives to provide good family entertainment for everybody.”