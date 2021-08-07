Dodge County Fair officials see good attendance

This is your chance to:
Pet a pig.
Or a goat.
Or a cow.
And to do so in the safe environment of the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
That’s just one of the benefits Lisa Schole, fair board president, sees for visitors who come to the annual event, which features livestock shows and live music, children’s activities and a carnival, and a Saturday night demolition derby.
After a scaled-down version of the fair took place in 2020, the event is back in full swing this year and organizers are seeing good crowds at events.
“It’s really nice to be back,” Schole said. “It’s nice to have the livestock, 4-H, FFA – all of them back here camping and here the entire fair.”
Beth Horvatich, board member, is pleased as well.
“It’s also great to see the 4-H exhibits in the exhibit hall and all the static and open class exhibits,” Horvatich said of the place where fairgoers can see a host of flowers, vegetables and other items on display. “The building is full. It’s great to see the people walking in and out of the exhibit hall and enjoying the fair.”
The women said thousands of people come through the gates during the five-day event.
They estimate that between 500 and 750 people attended the Mid America Truck and Tractor Pullers Association event Thursday night. The tractor pull kicked off main events in the west arena. Dodge County 4-H’ers, FFA members and veterans were able to get into the event for free, Schole said.
Other events also have had good attendance.
The Dodge County Fair Foundation barbecue probably served between 300 and 350 people on Wednesday.
“We had a great turnout,” Horvatich said.
Horvatich said the foundation supports capital improvements on the fairgrounds, especially in the 4-H and livestock areas.
For instance, a new facility with showers is now available for 4-H families who camp on the fairgrounds during the event so they can care for the animals they’ll show in livestock competitions.
“It’s a lot of work to take care of those animals,” Horvatich said.
Approximately 37 families camp on the fairgrounds and there is a waiting list.
Funds for the new shower facility came from grants and the fair foundation.
“The Dodge County Fair Foundation is a great asset to help support the Dodge County Fair,” Horvatich said.
Livestock shows have been well-attended.
“We have great numbers throughout all of the animal shows,” Horvatich said. “With our modified fair last year, we had an OK turnout, but you can really see the increase in the numbers this year. The kids are excited to get back out and be part of the fair.”
The lineup of livestock shows began with the poultry show on Wednesday.
“It was very well attended,” Horvatich said.
Numbers of bucket calf competitors were good.
“The Clover Kids were super cute,” Horvatich said of competitions for children ages 5-7. “It’s always one of my favorites.”
More activities are scheduled for Saturday, which is Kids Day. Activities include:
- 10 a.m. – Three Rivers Public Health Department Bicycle Obstacle Course and Helmet Fitting, east of the swimming pool. The event lasts until noon.
- Noon—Horn T Zoo Petting until 8 p.m.
- 2 p.m. – Face painting/balloon artist in the picnic shelter until 5 p.m.
- 3 p.m.—Kiddie Pedal Pull in the exhibit hall. Arrive early to check in.
The fair features other activities for adults including mud volleyball starting at 9 a.m. and a corn hole tournament at 11 a.m.
Wine and beer-tasting is set from 5-9 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.
The Demolition Derby & Tough Trucks event is for kids of various ages. It starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Schole said the Dodge County Fair Board works well together and is passionate about providing the best event it can for the public with something for everyone.
“We have a variety of free and paid events,” Schole said. “You can come and spend the entire day at the fair with lots to do.”
This wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers and donors.
Schole and Horvatich encourage the public to attend the fair.
“There are a lot of young kids who are very passionate about their animals and their static exhibits and they’ve spent a lot of time and effort this summer putting them together so coming out to see their hard work and support them means a lot to the kids,” Schole said.
The general public can learn more about agriculture by attending the fair.
And, Schole noted, it provides an opportunity for people, who might normally not be around livestock, to pet a pig or a goat or a cow.