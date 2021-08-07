Dodge County Fair officials see good attendance

Wine and beer-tasting is set from 5-9 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.

The Demolition Derby & Tough Trucks event is for kids of various ages. It starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in free. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Schole said the Dodge County Fair Board works well together and is passionate about providing the best event it can for the public with something for everyone.

“We have a variety of free and paid events,” Schole said. “You can come and spend the entire day at the fair with lots to do.”

This wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers and donors.

Schole and Horvatich encourage the public to attend the fair.

“There are a lot of young kids who are very passionate about their animals and their static exhibits and they’ve spent a lot of time and effort this summer putting them together so coming out to see their hard work and support them means a lot to the kids,” Schole said.

The general public can learn more about agriculture by attending the fair.

And, Schole noted, it provides an opportunity for people, who might normally not be around livestock, to pet a pig or a goat or a cow.

