Dodge County first responders to train, build relationships with National Guard

First responders from around Dodge County will train with the Nebraska National Guard next week with a series of exercises on hazardous materials incidents.

“This provides us an opportunity to work on our response, our incident command system,” Dodge County Emergency Manager Smith said. “And so the training really does just help us prepare for disasters when they do occur.”

The training will take place on Sept. 21 and 23 at Fremont Splash Station and the Fremont Family YMCA. Responders will work with the National Guard’s 72nd Civil Support Team throughout the exercises.

“Every couple of years, the National Guard’s CST has to do an evaluation to get certified as a response organization,” Smith said. “And then they do that in different communities around the state.”

Smith said CST hadn’t had the exercise in Fremont since the mid-2000s. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont fire and police departments and other agencies will take part.

The exercises will focus on incident command and focus on working with other agencies on incidents involving hazardous materials that have the potential to overwhelm local resources.