Dodge County, Fremont have high self-response rates for 2020 Census

Both Dodge County and the city of Fremont had strong self-response rates throughout the 2020 Census count.
Dodge County finished 22nd in the state with a self-response rate of 70.1%, putting it in the top third of the state’s 93 counties. Fremont finished with the 68th highest self-response rate in the state, with around 73% of residents self-responding for the 2020 Census.
A self-response can range from responding to the Census through the internet, over the phone or through an internet questionnaire.
Forty-six percent of Dodge County responded to the census through the internet. Across the state, 58% of respondents completed their census online.
Among its neighbors, Dodge County finished in the middle of the pack. Saunders County carried a 62% self-response rate, while Washington County finished with a 78.5% self-response rate.
The state as a whole performed strongly when comparing self-response rates across the country. Nebraska finished fourth in the country in self-response rate, with only Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin finishing higher.
Support Local Journalism
David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha, said strong self-response numbers lead to more accurate census numbers because respondents have more time to respond to questions.
“There’s always a bit of a natural hesitancy to provide information to another person,” he said regarding responding to census enumerators. “And then you might have something on the stove, a child might be crying or for whatever reason you might have a distraction and not be able to take the time.”
Self-response and field data collection ended on Oct. 15, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that census officials could halt the count.
Drozd said all but approximately 600-1,200 households were accounted for in the state, which rounds up to around 99.9% of the state’s total household count.
“I think that given all the things with COVID-19 and people in general not responding to surveys and forms, getting to 99.9% complete on time was quite an accomplishment,” he said.
Drozd has been in his position at UNO for the past 17 years, long enough to experience the 2010 Census, as well.
From an outside perspective, he said the fact that the census reached households across the country despite the pandemic was impressive.
“I think the bottom line is that we got to 99.9% of households,” he said. “We got there. Even though it was delayed with different timing than definitely what anybody thought in January or February, the appropriate adjustments have been made.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.