Dodge County, Fremont have high self-response rates for 2020 Census

“There’s always a bit of a natural hesitancy to provide information to another person,” he said regarding responding to census enumerators. “And then you might have something on the stove, a child might be crying or for whatever reason you might have a distraction and not be able to take the time.”

Self-response and field data collection ended on Oct. 15, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that census officials could halt the count.

Drozd said all but approximately 600-1,200 households were accounted for in the state, which rounds up to around 99.9% of the state’s total household count.

“I think that given all the things with COVID-19 and people in general not responding to surveys and forms, getting to 99.9% complete on time was quite an accomplishment,” he said.

Drozd has been in his position at UNO for the past 17 years, long enough to experience the 2010 Census, as well.

From an outside perspective, he said the fact that the census reached households across the country despite the pandemic was impressive.

“I think the bottom line is that we got to 99.9% of households,” he said. “We got there. Even though it was delayed with different timing than definitely what anybody thought in January or February, the appropriate adjustments have been made.”

